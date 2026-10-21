South Africa: Bockwurst With a Warm Potato and Bacon Salad and Braised Red Cabbage

This easy supper dish is quite German in character. Because I dislike sauerkraut, I braised red cabbage and finished it with fruit juice and mustard.

Bockwurst is a German cooked sausage (no prizes for knowing that) traditionally made of ground veal and/or pork, and more likely to contain more veal than pork.

Wikipedia (which still exists by the way, if you're as sick and tired as I am of dull AI explanations of the bleeding obvious) tells us this: "Bockwurst... is a German sausage traditionally made from ground pork or veal (tending more towards veal, unlike bratwurst). Bockwurst is flavoured with salt, white pepper and paprika. Other herbs, such as marjoram, chives, parsley, ginger, mace and coriander, are also often added. Bockwurst is a parboiled sausage that is smoked in hot smoke for around 30 to 60 minutes before cooking. This gives it its characteristic brownish colour."

The Ricomondo range, a product of the Yeoman Group, is marketed as "a slice of Italy produced in South Africa". Their Italian range looks impressive, but obviously this product does not fall under that category.

Strangely, there is no sign of bockwurst on the Yeoman Group website, including its Ricomondo section. But it is labelled Ricomondo. Maybe it's a new addition. I wanted to check the product's ingredients but was thwarted, so I'll stick my neck out and...