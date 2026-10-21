Namibia: Nedbank Desert Dash Gears Up for 22nd Edition

The 401km Nedbank Desert Dash will return from 11 to 12 December, bringing local and international cyclists from Windhoek to Swakopmund for the 22nd edition of the endurance race.

Nedbank Namibia managing director Martha Murorua, during the official launch, said: "Each year, cyclists from Africa, Europe, North America and beyond travel to experience one of the world's most distinctive endurance challenges.

"For many, it is their first encounter with Namibia. This growing international participation reflects what the event has become."

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She said the evident growth shows that Namibia can host world-class sporting events and establish itself as a cycling destination of choice, one that attracts global attention while showcasing what the country has to offer.

"Last year, Namibians had every reason to celebrate when elite cyclist Drikus Coetzee, who won the men's solo category after more than 14 gruelling hours crossing the Namib Desert.

"It was a proud moment for our cycling community and the nation."

She said no cyclist conquers 401 kilometres in one effort, adding that success depends on preparation, discipline, perseverance and consistency.

"It is built kilometre by kilometre, choice by choice and day by day," Muroua said.

She said the same principles apply to life, business and financial well-being.

Progress rarely comes from one grand gesture, more often, it comes from showing up consistently, staying focused and moving forward when the journey becomes difficult, she said.

"That lesson resonates strongly with us at Nedbank. On 11 and 12 December, riders from Namibia and around the world will once again line up to take on the desert."

Swakopmund deputy mayor Eugenia Salomon says the town is looking forward to this event.

"For over two decades, the Nedbank Desert Dash has been one of Namibia's most iconic sporting event, and Swakopmund is truly proud to be the host town for this extra-ordinary race.

"The journey from Windhoek through the magnificent Namib Desert to Swakopmund is a true test of endurance and resilience, while showcasing the beauty of our country."

Salomon says as a town, they take great pride in the event because beyond the sporting achievement, the desert dash promotes tourism, supports local businesses, creates economic opportunities, and positions Namibia as a world-class adventure tourism destination.

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"Launching an event is easy, sustaining its relevance, excitement and appeal for more than two decades is not," Murorua said

"Yet, through changing conditions and generations of riders, the Nedbank Desert Dash has continued to endure and evolve.

"Perhaps that is why the event continues to resonate with so many people. Today, the Nedbank Desert Dash showcases Namibia's diverse landscapes and sporting ambition."

She said it places Namibia on the international cycling map, attracting growing interest from around the world.

She said Namibia's cycling calendar now spans road cycling, mountain biking, gravel racing, BMX, endurance events and recreational rides.

"Once centred largely in Windhoek, the sport has expanded nationwide, with events such as the Coblenz cycling race and the Navachab Gold Rush MTB Challenge, scheduled for 24 October in Karibib."