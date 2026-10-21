Namibia: Dama FC's Golden Boy Heads to Spain

Namibian football prospect Delton Tshipa (16) has joined Spanish 3rd Division club SD Huesca for a two-week training and assessment programme, marking an important step in his young football career.

The Dama FC forward, who was named the club's young player of the season and finished as the top goalscorer in the MTC Hopsal U17 competition, is in Spain as part of the Windhoek-based club's efforts to expose its talented youngsters to international football environments, with the aim of exporting young talents to European markets.

SD Huesca, who previously competed in Spain's top-flightLaLigaduring the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons, currently play in the Primera Federacian, the third tier of Spanish football.

During his two-week programme, Tshipa will train with Huesca's youth teams at the club's modern academy base, Base Aragonesa de FÃºtbol.

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He will have access to professional training facilities, gym sessions, personalised sport nutrition and friendly matches, while also getting the opportunity to meet players from the club's first team.

A Dama FC official is accompanying the teenager to monitor his progress and assess his adaptation to the European football environment.

Tshipa began playing for Dama FC at the age of 12 and has remained with the club throughout his development, making it the only team he has represented. He is also the youngest player in the senior team.

Founded in 2019 by Namibian lawyer and football enthusiast Appolos Shimakeleni, Dama FC operates as both a football club and academy in Windhoek, developing players in the u13, u15 and u17 age groups, while also competing in the Namibia Football Association's Khomas third division.

The club has enjoyed success in the 2025/26 season, winning the Khomas Third Division title to secure promotion to the Khomas Second Division for the 2026/27 campaign.

Tshipa's opportunity in Spain reflects the club's commitment to creating pathways for its players to gain international experience. Although the programme is a training and assessment opportunity rather than a confirmed transfer, it gives the 16-year-old a valuable chance to showcase his ability and experience a different level of football development.