Ghana: Seven Fishermen Missing After Canoe Fails to Return

The Marine Police has commenced a coordinated search for seven fishermen and their missing canoe, after the vessel failed to return from a fishing expedition offshore Axim.

According to the Western Regional Marine Police Command, it was working with the Ghana Navy, Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Fisheries Commission and fishing communities to locate the crew.

It said there were indications that the canoe, "Second Chance," may have suffered engine failure and drifted towards Tema and the Volta Coast.

A press release signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Olivia Adiku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, said the canoe's owner, Nana Kweku Atta, reported the disappearance at the Fishing Harbour Police Station in Sekondi on October 18, 2026. Read More

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