Somalia: Somali Upper House Speaker Meets New EU Ambassador in Mogadishu

21 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Speaker of the Upper House of the Somali Federal Parliament, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, met in his office with the newly appointed European Union Ambassador to Somalia, László Eduárd Máthé, alongside a delegation he led.

The introductory meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Somalia and the European Union, with a particular emphasis on EU support for infrastructure development and state institutions.

Ambassador Máthé reaffirmed the EU's commitment to continuing its support for development projects across both the Federal Member States and the Federal Government of Somalia to bolster national progress.

The two officials also discussed the country's general political landscape, upcoming electoral processes, and strategic opportunities to enhance institutional capacity and operations within the Senate.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Speaker Abdi Hashi and Ambassador Máthé underlined the mutual importance of deepening EU-Somalia partnership and sustaining joint efforts toward long-term development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.