Somalia: Somali Upper House Speaker Meets New EU Ambassador in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Speaker of the Upper House of the Somali Federal Parliament, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, met in his office with the newly appointed European Union Ambassador to Somalia, László Eduárd Máthé, alongside a delegation he led.

The introductory meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Somalia and the European Union, with a particular emphasis on EU support for infrastructure development and state institutions.

Ambassador Máthé reaffirmed the EU's commitment to continuing its support for development projects across both the Federal Member States and the Federal Government of Somalia to bolster national progress.

The two officials also discussed the country's general political landscape, upcoming electoral processes, and strategic opportunities to enhance institutional capacity and operations within the Senate.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Speaker Abdi Hashi and Ambassador Máthé underlined the mutual importance of deepening EU-Somalia partnership and sustaining joint efforts toward long-term development.