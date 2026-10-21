Tanzania: Parents Urged to Invest in Education for Sustainable Development

Bukoba — BUKOBA District Commissioner, Mr Erasto Sima has urged parents and guardians across the country to invest in their children's education to promote sustainable development.

He also called on parents to closely monitor their children's academic progress and behaviour to ensure they grow into responsible and productive citizens.

Mr Sima made the remarks over the weekend while opening a graduation ceremony for Form Four and Standard Seven pupils at Kemebos and Kaizilege schools, located a few kilometres from Bukoba town.

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He said the government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has prioritised education as one of the key sectors in implementing the National Development Vision 2050 (DIRA 2050).

"As Tanzania implements DIRA 2050, the sixth phase government, under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has prioritised education as a key driver of national development. "Parents and guardians should invest in their children's education to promote sustainable development. They should also closely monitor their progress and behaviour to ensure they become responsible citizens in future," he said.

Mr Sima commended the schools' Managing Director, Mr Yusto Kaizilege, for investing in education, saying the initiative had not only expanded access to learning opportunities but also created employment for Tanzanians.

He further urged Kagera residents to take advantage of economic opportunities expected to arise from the University of Dar es Salaam campus being constructed in the region.

He said construction of the campus had reached 80 per cent completion, calling on residents to prepare to benefit from the institution's presence.

Meanwhile, Kemebos Headmaster, Mr Kisha Ilamulila, said the institution was established in 2007 and offers education from nursery and primary levels to Ordinary and Advanced Level secondary education.

He said the schools enrol students from various regions across the country. Mr Ilamulila also appealed to the relevant authorities to rehabilitate the three-kilometre road connecting Ibura to Kemebos School, saying its poor condition poses transport challenges.

He said a total of 303 students had completed Form Four, while 92 pupils had completed Standard Seven this year.