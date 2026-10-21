Tanzania: Govt Warns HR Officers Against Salary Delays

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR'S government has urged human resources officers to uphold integrity, patriotism and accountability when implementing salary adjustments, warning against corruption, negligence and bureaucratic delays that could deny public servants their rightful benefits.

Acting Principal Secretary in the President's Office responsible for Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance, Omar Haji Gora, issued the warning when closing a one-day training session for human resources officers in Maruhubi, Urban District, Unguja.

The training aimed to familiarise the officers with procedures for implementing salary adjustments following a commitment made by the President of Zanzibar.

Mr Gora said the initiative was intended to ensure that officers understood the process and enabled public servants to receive their rightful entitlements in accordance with established procedures.

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He urged them to work closely with directors and other officials responsible for employees' welfare to address implementation challenges promptly.

Mr Gora also called for the elimination of unnecessary bureaucracy and corruption, stressing that the government was committed to fair treatment and efficient delivery of services to public servants.

He warned that negligence and deliberate misconduct, particularly failure to address employees' complaints, would not be tolerated.

The acting principal secretary highlighted the importance of maintaining accurate employee records, particularly when updating personal and professional information in official systems.

He explained that errors involving qualifications, work experience and employment histories could affect salary adjustments and retirement benefits.

He therefore urged officers to ensure that employees' information was accurately recorded and regularly updated to prevent administrative errors from delaying or denying them their entitlements.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Institutional Structures in the President's Office responsible for Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance, Maulid Shaibu, said the training was part of efforts to ensure the salary adjustment process was implemented efficiently.

He said the government had considered it necessary to prepare human resources officers before implementation so they could perform their duties professionally and in accordance with established procedures.

Mr Shaibu added that participants had been guided on reviewing, correcting and updating employee records. He expressed confidence that the training would improve public service information management, strengthen accountability and enable officers to address employees' concerns more effectively.

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The government expects the officers to apply the knowledge gained to ensure salary adjustments and related administrative processes are handled accurately, fairly and efficiently