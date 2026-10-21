Mozambique: Government Approves Regulations On Decentralized Governance

21 October 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday approved regulations defining the functioning of executive bodies responsible for decentralized governance.

The regulations are aimed at harmonizing the administrative procedures and clarify responsibilities under the law that establishes the legal framework for State representative bodies at provincial level.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), the government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, said the regulations also strengthen institutional coordination and establish procedures for overseeing and supervising services that remain under central government control.

"They aim to ensure consistent implementation of the legal framework across the country", he said.

Also on Tuesday, the government approved regulations governing mandatory retirement upon reaching the statutory age limit and procedures for extending that limit.

"The new rules establish uniform procedures for processing and deciding on extension requests throughout the public administration. The government also approved the 2026-2035 Strategy for the State Administration, which sets out guidelines, targets and priority actions aligned with the government's main planning instruments", he said.

Read the original article on AIM.

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