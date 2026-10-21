Mozambique: Government Signs Mining Agreements Worth 4.2 Billion Dollars

Maputo — The Mozambican government has signed investment agreements worth 4.2 billion US dollars for projects aimed at processing mineral resources locally, adding value to the country's mineral wealth.

The agreements were signed on Tuesday with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME), on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Conference on Mineral Value Addition and Development (CAVAME-d 2026), held in port city of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula.

The projects cover graphite, copper, gemstones, silica sand, quartz and other mineral resources, with proposed industrial processing facilities across the country.

Nacala Resources, Lda. plans to establish a spherical graphite processing plant in Nacala-a-Velha, Nampula province. Auromoz, Lda. has proposed a gemstone cutting and polishing plant in Manica province, while Chiteng Mining plans to set up a copper processing facility in Moatize, Tete province.

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Nova Investimentos is associated with a silica sand processing plant for glass production in Marracuene, Maputo province. Meanwhile, Zhijiang Sanning Energy Co., Ltd has proposed four processing plants for graphite, titanium, zircon and hafnium in the Nacala region.

The list also includes Nacala Park Management Co., Lda., which has proposed four mineral processing and advanced materials plants along the Nacala Corridor. Kunyan Crystech New Materials Technology Dalian Company Limited is associated with an industrial quartz processing project for applications in new energy technologies.

In the 3T minerals segment -- tin, tantalum and tungsten -- Grand Ganges Exploration & Mining has presented a proposal to add value to these resources. Sandare Resources, S.A. is associated with a gemstone beneficiation and processing plant in the Nampula-Nacala-a-Velha area, a coastal district in Nampula province.

RH Cimentos, S.A. has proposed a quartz sand processing plant in Nacala, while Vulcan Mozambique features on the list with projects related to coal in Moatize, Tete province.

ZLG Oasis, in turn, has proposed an iron smelting project associated with fluorite in Manica province.

The memorandums cover mineral processing and transformation projects in different parts of the country, targeting various segments of the mining value chain.

The proposed investments are intended to expand domestic processing capacity and increase the value derived from Mozambique's mineral resources. However, the signing of memorandums does not in itself mean that the projects have entered the implementation phase.