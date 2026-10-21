Mozambique: Government Plans to Build Industrial Parks in Nacala

Maputo — Mozambican government plans to build industrial parks in Nacala Special Economic Zone, Northern Province of Nampula, in order to attract investment, promote local processing of mineral resources and create jobs.

According to Mozambican President Chapo, who was speaking on Tuesday, at the Conference on Adding Value to Mineral Resources (CAVAME-d 2026), which is taking place in the port city of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula, industrial parks are hubs for generation of economic activity.

"We want development. That is why, in the Nacala Special Economic Zone, we want to start building the first industrial parks. The project is designed to turn Nacala into an industrial development centre by establishing manufacturing and processing facilities capable of adding value to natural resources before they are exported", he said.

He cited the Beluluane Industrial Park, associated with the development of the Mozal aluminium smelter, as an example, arguing that large industrial facilities should also be established in the Nacala Special Economic Zone.

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"This is the context for the project to provide infrastructure for the Locone and Minhuene industrial free zones, which is expected to begin shortly. These zones are expected to host projects to beneficiate and process mineral resources, including zirconium and graphite", he said.

To facilitate the establishment of industrial plants, the government intends to provide basic infrastructure, including prepared plots of land, access roads, water supplies and electricity, as well as connections to transport and logistics networks.

"Investors want to find land that has already been surveyed and subdivided, roads, water and electricity", the President said.

Chapo also stressed the importance of a reliable and sustainable electricity supply at competitive prices to ensure the efficient operation of industrial facilities.

Chapo added that mineral extraction should be accompanied by processing within Mozambique to generate income and employment opportunities.

"Mineral wealth will only have real meaning if it delivers tangible benefits to the Mozambican people," he said, stressing the need to turn knowledge of the country's underground resources into projects that generate jobs and wages.

(AIM)

SNN/Zt/Am/