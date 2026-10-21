Mozambique: Gaza Plans to Invest 126 Million Us Dollar in Photovoltaic Power Plant

Maputo — The Mozambican government plans to invest about 126 million US dollars in a photovoltaic power plant to supply electricity to mining companies in the southern province of Gaza.

According to the governor of Gaza Province, Alfeu Cuna, who was speaking on at the Conference on Adding Value to Mineral Resources (CAVAME-d 2026), which is taking place in the port city of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula, the plant is expected to strengthen electricity supplies to mining companies operating in the province, creating conditions for the development of industries linked to mineral extraction.

The governor highlighted existing electricity infrastructure, including the Lionde and Xai-Xai substations and power transmission lines, which could support the expansion of industrial activities.

He also pointed to the importance of reliable electricity supplies for establishing mineral processing facilities in Mabalane and Mapai, two districts in Gaza province where limestone deposits have been identified.

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According to Cuna, the provincial government is demarcating areas with mining potential to facilitate investment and organize land allocation for economic projects.

The resources identified include heavy mineral sands in Chibuto, as well as limestone deposits in Mabalane and other minerals that could serve as raw materials for cement production and other industries.

He also highlighted road and railway connections, international airport and other transport infrastructure as important assets for the movement of people and goods. He further announced plans for a deep-water port to strengthen the province's logistics capacity.

Another initiative under consideration is the creation of a special economic zone near the airport and mining areas. The zone is intended to attract complementary economic activities and promote industrial value chains linked to Gaza's natural resources.

(AIM)

SNN/Zt/Am/