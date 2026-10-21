Kenya: Government Elevates Illicit Alcohol Trade to Organised Crime

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government has elevated the manufacture, distribution, sale and consumption of illicit alcohol to the category of organised crime, placing it alongside terrorism and banditry in its enforcement framework.

Kindiki said the government would take firm action against cartels involved in the illicit alcohol trade, accusing them of threatening the lives of young people and the country's future.

"Government has also elevated the manufacturing, distribution, sale and consumption of illicit alcohol as organised crime, listing it in the category of terrorism and banditry, and directed firm action against cartels destroying the youth and by extension, the country's future," read a communique after the meeting.

Speaking after chairing a follow-up review meeting on the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs at his Karen Residence in Nairobi, the Deputy President said security agencies would be allowed to conduct intelligence-led operations without political interference.

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He warned that the government would not tolerate the politicisation of the campaign, insisting that enforcement agencies must be given room to conduct raids, make arrests and pursue prosecutions.

Kindiki said the government had established a permanent multi-agency secretariat in the Office of the Deputy President to coordinate the crackdown and ensure operations are sustained.

"The secretariat will be at the 6th Floor, Harambee House, and will include representatives from the National Police Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards, NACADA, Anti Counterfeit Authority, Alcohol manufacturers association, NIS, DCI, EACC, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Health, KRA," Kindiki stated.

The secretariat will bring together security agencies, regulatory bodies and government ministries in a coordinated effort to tackle the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit and adulterated alcoholic drinks.

The government is also calling on religious, community, business and political leaders, as well as scholars and professionals, to support the campaign against illicit alcohol and drugs.