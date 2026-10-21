Kenya: Six Oil Tankers Among 51 Ships Expected At Mombasa, Lamu Ports

21 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Mombasa — Kenya's two seaports are expected to handle 51 vessels over the next 14 days, including six oil tankers scheduled to dock at the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said Mombasa would receive 41 vessels, comprising six oil tankers, 26 container ships, seven conventional cargo vessels and two car carriers.

The Port of Lamu is projected to handle 10 vessels over the same period, including nine container ships and one general cargo vessel.

The latest projection represents an increase from the 45 vessels KPA forecast on October 7, when Mombasa was expected to receive 34 ships and Lamu 11.

The new outlook points to a higher number of vessel calls across the two ports, with Mombasa accounting for the bulk of the anticipated maritime traffic.

Of the 51 vessels expected, container ships will make up the largest category, with 35 projected calls across Mombasa and Lamu.

The six oil tankers are among the vessels scheduled for Mombasa, highlighting the port's role in handling petroleum cargo.

KPA's latest schedule provides a snapshot of expected shipping activity at the country's two seaports over the coming fortnight.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.