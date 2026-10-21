Kenya: Six Oil Tankers Among 51 Ships Expected At Mombasa, Lamu Ports

Mombasa — Kenya's two seaports are expected to handle 51 vessels over the next 14 days, including six oil tankers scheduled to dock at the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said Mombasa would receive 41 vessels, comprising six oil tankers, 26 container ships, seven conventional cargo vessels and two car carriers.

The Port of Lamu is projected to handle 10 vessels over the same period, including nine container ships and one general cargo vessel.

The latest projection represents an increase from the 45 vessels KPA forecast on October 7, when Mombasa was expected to receive 34 ships and Lamu 11.

The new outlook points to a higher number of vessel calls across the two ports, with Mombasa accounting for the bulk of the anticipated maritime traffic.

Of the 51 vessels expected, container ships will make up the largest category, with 35 projected calls across Mombasa and Lamu.

The six oil tankers are among the vessels scheduled for Mombasa, highlighting the port's role in handling petroleum cargo.

KPA's latest schedule provides a snapshot of expected shipping activity at the country's two seaports over the coming fortnight.