Uganda: Tayebwa Vows to Continue Parliament Staff Validation Despite Pressure

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has vowed to continue the ongoing staff verification exercise despite pressure from affected individuals and their families questioning its purpose.

Presiding over Tuesday's parliamentary sitting, Tayebwa said Parliament would not be deterred by calls to halt the exercise, which he said was intended to ensure that staff possess the academic qualifications required for their respective positions.

The verification exercise entered its second day on Tuesday, with staff from four departments presenting their academic documents before a validation committee headed by the Public Service Commission.

The exercise, launched by the Speaker of Parliament on Monday, is scheduled to end on Thursday this week.

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Tayebwa told the House that he had received numerous calls from affected individuals and their family members questioning the motive behind the exercise.

"No one will stop this exercise," Tayebwa said, urging all parliamentary staff to appear before the validation committee and present their academic documents for verification.

He emphasised that the exercise was intended to ensure that the right people occupy the right positions in Parliament.

Departments that appeared before the committee on Tuesday included Finance, Administration, Transport and Logistics, and Human Resource.

The verification exercise is aimed at establishing whether parliamentary staff meet the academic requirements for their positions, although the outcome of the process had not been announced by Tuesday.