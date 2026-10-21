Uganda: Mao Reveals Saleh-Led Efforts to Resolve Besigye, Lukwago Cases

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has revealed that Gen. Salim Saleh is leading efforts to find a broader political solution to the cases of detained opposition figures Dr Kizza Besigye and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, under President Yoweri Museveni's direction.

Mao said the discussions were intended to promote national reconciliation, but stressed that the political engagement was separate from the men's court cases and medical treatment.

Speaking at a press conference at the Democratic Party offices in Kampala, Mao said the government's immediate concern was the health of Besigye and Lukwago, both of whom have faced medical challenges while in detention.

"Because if you die, even if you are released, what is the point?" Mao said, adding that the government was doing everything possible to ensure their health was restored.

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His remarks come amid renewed concern about the two opposition figures' health and reports of behind-the-scenes discussions aimed at finding a political resolution, particularly in Besigye's case.

Besigye, who has been in detention since November 2024, faces treason charges alongside his aide, Obeid Lutale, and UPDF officer Captain Denis Oyaa Oola. His case has been before the High Court in Kampala, although proceedings have previously been interrupted by concerns over his health.

Lukwago, a leader of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), has been in detention since June 2026 after being charged with misprision of treason. He was transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital on Monday, October 19, after his health reportedly deteriorated.

His lawyers have also renewed efforts to secure bail, arguing that he requires specialised medical treatment.

Mao said the political discussions were distinct from the judicial process, stressing that the courts must determine the cases based on evidence.

"The other matters are in court. Judges make decisions based on evidence," he said. "Right now, the main issue is not really what is going on in court. The main issue is their health."

Mao described the government's approach as involving three parallel tracks: court proceedings, medical care and political engagement aimed at exploring options for reconciliation.

He said the political engagement, in which he is involved, was the most difficult because it required consultations with people and institutions beyond government, including the families and political parties of the detained men.

"There are three theatres," Mao said. "The first theatre is the court where the trial is going on. The second theatre is the health facilities where the doctors are dealing with their health issues. The third theatre is where I am involved."

The minister said the reconciliation effort was being led by Gen. Saleh and involved consultations with people who have a stake in the cases.

His remarks add to reports that Saleh has been coordinating discussions involving government and opposition figures to explore a possible political resolution to Besigye's case.

There have also been unconfirmed reports that a committee of eminent persons had been assembled to support the discussions, with opposition representatives expected to engage Saleh's group.

However, PFF has denied negotiating with Saleh over Besigye's release, saying senior party officials had not accessed him since his collapse in court.

Mao's remarks indicate that broader engagement is continuing, although he did not disclose the participants, the terms under discussion or a possible timeline for an outcome.

He said the process was intended to pursue a longer-term solution that could address issues beyond the immediate court cases.

"The instructions of the president is that talk to everybody who has a stake in the lives of the Lord Mayor and Dr. Besigye so that for the sake of Uganda we find harmony," Mao said.

Mao cautioned against interpreting the discussions as an attempt to bypass the courts or as confirmation that the two men would be released.

He said the government did not want the process to create the impression that the law was being applied selectively, with some people exempted from trial.

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"We don't want a country to think that the law is selective, that some people don't need to be tried," he said, adding that the courts should be allowed to continue their work while doctors attend to the men's health.

The minister also appealed to the public not to politicise the discussions, saying the process involved strong emotions and required patience.

He said he expected to provide more information in the near future but maintained that the sensitive nature of the consultations meant most discussions should remain private.

"I believe that in a short time I'll have more to say because I have a role to play in that matter," Mao said.

No public agreement has been announced setting out the conditions or timing of a possible release for Besigye or Lukwago. Their legal cases remain before the courts, while the political engagement described by Mao continues alongside efforts to address their medical needs.