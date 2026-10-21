Uganda: Prisons Say Lukwago, Besigye's Health Improving

Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson Frank Baine says detained opposition figures Erias Lukwago and Dr Kizza Besigye are improving, as concerns persist over their health and access to specialised medical care.

Baine said Lukwago had been taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a medical check-up after his condition reportedly worsened, but maintained that there was nothing critical about his health.

Speaking on the sidelines of Victoria University's 10th graduation ceremony at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Baine said the prisons service was working with the detainees' personal doctors to ensure they received medical attention.

"Whether he is in the hospital or prison, he remains a prisoner," Baine said, adding that Besigye's condition was also improving by the day.

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His remarks come amid concern from the families, lawyers and supporters of the two opposition figures over their wellbeing and access to specialised treatment.

On Monday, Medard Lubega Sseggona, one of Lukwago's lawyers, appealed to Ugandans to pray for his client, saying his health remained a major concern and that he needed specialised treatment in India.

Sseggona said Lukwago had been transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital on Monday morning after his condition reportedly deteriorated while in detention. Lukwago had previously been receiving treatment at the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) in Lubowa.

Sseggona, who heads Lukwago's legal team, described the situation as worrying and called on Ugandans of all faiths to pray for the former Kampala Lord Mayor.

Lukwago, a lawyer and former Kampala Lord Mayor, has been in detention amid concerns about his health. His transfer to Mulago has renewed calls from his legal team for access to specialised medical care.

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) also raised concerns about Besigye's health, saying he was undergoing speech therapy and learning to speak again, as well as working to regain his ability to walk.

The party's update on Tuesday, October 20, contrasts with Baine's assurance that the opposition figure's condition was improving, highlighting continuing concerns about his recovery while in custody.

Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and long-time critic of President Museveni's government, has been in custody since November 2024 and faces treason-related charges alongside his co-accused.

Lukwago, who has also represented Besigye as a lawyer, was separately charged with misprision of treason in June 2026.