Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Defends Sifuna's Meeting With Gachagua, Accuses Critics of Selective Outrage

Nairobi — Linda Mwananchi Movement Head of Communications Pauline Njoroge has accused supporters of President William Ruto of applying double standards in their criticism of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's meeting with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Njoroge, in a post on X, questioned why individuals who support Ruto's administration were condemning Sifuna for meeting Gachagua while, in her view, overlooking allegations of abductions, killings and injuries involving young Kenyans during protests.

"When our young people were being brutalized, Gachagua who was the Deputy President held a press conference in Mombasa and publicly condemned what was happening. You cannot conveniently erase that while defending the administration under which those atrocities occurred," she argued.

Njoroge also revisited the 2024 Finance Bill controversy, arguing that Ruto pushed for the legislation while Gachagua opposed it.

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She said the political divisions that emerged during that period marked a turning point, insisting that the issues raised by young protesters should not be forgotten in current political discussions.

The Linda Mwananchi official further invoked Raila Odinga's legacy, arguing that constitutionalism and accountability should remain central to political alliances and criticism.

"I keep saying that the bell rang in 2024. That is where we drew the line. Wasn't it Ruto who pushed the Finance Bill, while Gachagua opposed it? Who defended the brutality unleashed on our young people, and who spoke out against it?" she posed.