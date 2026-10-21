Uganda: Police Recover Gun Used in Wave of Kampala Armed Robberies, Suspect Arrested

21 October 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police in Kampala have arrested a man with a gun said to have been in the recent wave of armed robberies within the Metropolitan Area.

David Atuzarirwe was arrested during an intelligence led operation on Monday in Kitaka Cell, Busega Cell in Lubaga Division and an AK-47 rifle, three magazines and live ammunition also recovered.

"The suspect was arrested in connection with a series of alleged robberies in Kampala Metropolitan and other areas. He confessed to having participated in an armed robbery attack in Rubirizi District," Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said interrogation is ongoing to establish the suspect's possible involvement in other robbery and murder cases within Kampala Metropolitan and beyond.

The development comes on the backdrop of ongoing intelligence-led operations to rid Kampala of criminal gangs.

Several suspects have been arrested by police in the operations targeting mostly areas known to habour criminals.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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