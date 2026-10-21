Liberia: UN Resident Coordinator Calls for National Unity Ahead of UN Day Celebration

Monrovia — United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia Christine N. Umutoni has called on Liberians across the country to unite in preserving peace, strengthening national cohesion, and advancing sustainable development as Liberia prepares to celebrate the 81st anniversary of United Nations Day.

Speaking during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Umutoni announced that Liberia's official celebration will take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, on the grounds of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

United Nations Day is observed globally on October 24 each year to commemorate the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. This year's official celebration in Liberia will be held on Monday because October 24 falls on a weekend.

Umutoni described the celebration as an opportunity to reflect on the longstanding partnership between Liberia and the United Nations and to recognize the organization's role in supporting peacebuilding and national development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She also highlighted the significance of holding the celebration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the first time, describing the venue as a symbol of the relationship between Liberia and the international organization.

This year's celebration comes as Liberia takes up its position as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, a development Umutoni described as a proud moment for both Liberia and Africa.

She said the country's position reflects its progress from peacebuilding toward democratic development and provides an opportunity for Liberia to contribute to international discussions on peace and security.

The occasion will also highlight the achievements of the United Nations and its partnership with Liberia in supporting the country's development and stability.

The celebration will be held under the theme, "The Liberia We Want by 2030," with a focus on the aspirations of young people and their role in shaping the country's future.

Umutoni noted that many young Liberians did not personally experience the country's past conflicts, stressing the importance of preserving peace to ensure that the next generation can pursue opportunities and contribute meaningfully to national development.

She said a peaceful and stable environment is essential for encouraging young entrepreneurs, expanding access to employment, and improving livelihoods across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, protecting the peace Liberia has achieved is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of all sectors of society.

The UN Resident Coordinator emphasized that national development cannot be achieved by the government alone, noting that it requires the active participation of civil society organizations, women, young people, the media, and other stakeholders.

She urged Liberians in all 15 counties to work together to promote peace, unity, and sustainable development, adding that building a prosperous nation requires a common vision and collective effort.

Umutoni's appeal comes as Liberia continues to pursue its development goals while seeking to strengthen democratic governance, expand economic opportunities, and maintain the peace achieved after years of conflict.

She stressed that the vision of a better Liberia by 2030 would depend on the willingness of citizens and institutions to work together toward a shared national future.

The October 26 celebration is expected to provide an opportunity for the United Nations, the Liberian government, and other stakeholders to reflect on their partnership and renew their commitment to peace, development, and the well-being of the Liberian people.