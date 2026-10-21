Rwanda: The Business Objective Comes Before the Message

opinion

Businesses are often clear about what they want to communicate, but less certain about what they want that communication to achieve. A company wants an advertising campaign, greater social media visibility, more publicity or a refreshed brand identity. These are reasonable requests, but before discussing creative concepts or channels, there is a more important question: what is the business trying to achieve?

Some of the most valuable conversations happen before any creative work begins. They happen when we challenge assumptions, examine the brief and understand the problem behind the request. Communication strategy should not begin with deciding what to say. It should begin with understanding why something needs to be said and what should change as a result.

Imagine a company experiencing declining sales. Management believes the solution is advertising. But what if customers already know the brand? What if the real problem is poor service, inconsistent product quality or a competitor offering better value? More advertising might attract customers, but it cannot repair the experience awaiting them. It could even make matters worse by exposing more people to an unresolved problem.

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This illustrates the distinction between business objectives and communication objectives. Business strategy determines where an organisation wants to go, how it intends to compete and what success should look like. Communication helps employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders understand that direction and respond appropriately. The two functions are connected, but they should not be confused.

Consider a business expanding into another African market. Its commercial objective might be to establish operations, acquire customers and achieve a defined market share. Its communication objectives could include building awareness, explaining its value proposition, establishing credibility and developing relationships with local stakeholders. Communication supports the commercial ambition, but awareness alone does not constitute business success.

This distinction becomes important when measuring performance. A campaign might reach a million people and generate thousands of reactions online, but did it influence the people who matter? Did customers better understand the offering? Did it strengthen trust, encourage enquiries or contribute to a desired change in behaviour? Reach and engagement are useful indicators, but they should not automatically be mistaken for business outcomes.

For African businesses operating in competitive markets with limited resources, this discipline matters. Every investment must have a purpose. Communication should not become an activity undertaken simply because competitors are advertising or management believes the organisation needs visibility. Resources should be directed towards communication that addresses a defined challenge or creates measurable value.

Not every communication activity must generate an immediate sale. Reputation, employee confidence, stakeholder relationships and public trust contribute to organisational performance in ways that may take longer to become visible. Their value is not necessarily captured through short-term revenue figures. The responsibility is to establish appropriate objectives and indicators rather than assuming everything important can be measured through sales.

This changes what organisations should expect from communication professionals. Their responsibility extends beyond developing messages, designing campaigns and selecting platforms. They must understand the business model, competitive environment, stakeholder expectations and strategic priorities. They should be capable of questioning a brief constructively and explaining how their recommendations support broader organisational goals.

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The strongest communicators are therefore not simply talented storytellers. They are curious thinkers who understand how organisations create value. They recognise that communication can influence perceptions, strengthen relationships and support decisions, but it cannot substitute for sound business strategy or repair every operational weakness.

Before approving the next campaign, organisations should ask whether the proposed communication addresses the right business challenge. Clear objectives give messages direction, strategies purpose and results meaning. Without that clarity, even excellent communication risks becoming expensive noise.

The writer is a brand strategist working at the intersection of business, communication, and growth.