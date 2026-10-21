Rwanda: Culture Can't Be Consolidated

opinion

After more than three decades in the music industry, the passion that brought me into this business remains unchanged: my love of music, the thrill of discovering extraordinary talent, and the privilege of anticipating and helping to shape culture.

I have always believed that music is far greater than the business built around it. Music tells our stories. It reflects our communities, preserves our history, defines our identities, and connects generations. It gives a voice to people whose experiences might otherwise go unheard.

That is why I find myself increasingly concerned about the direction of our industry.

As companies consolidate, departments disappear, experienced executives lose their positions, and artist development becomes less of a priority, I keep returning to one fundamental question: When did we begin treating culture as an expense rather than recognizing it as the very foundation of our business?

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I understand the realities of business. Profitability matters. Growth matters. Financial responsibility matters. But building something meaningful and lasting requires more than measuring its immediate monetary value.

Some of the most influential artists in music history were not overnight successes. Their potential wasn't always obvious in the numbers. Someone believed in them before the industry recognized their worth. Someone invested time, offered guidance, encouraged their individuality, and gave them the freedom to make mistakes, evolve, and discover their authentic voices.

And when financial calculations become more important than the people responsible for creating the music, that is precisely what we stand to lose.

You can consolidate companies. You can eliminate departments. You can combine resources, but you cannot consolidate culture.

Culture is not created in a corporate boardroom. It is born in our neighborhoods, places of worship, schools, homes, and communities. It emerges wherever young people are experimenting, imagining, and creating something the world has yet to discover.

Growing up in the Bay Area, I witnessed the power of independent thinking firsthand. Independence wasn't a marketing strategy or a corporate philosophy. It was a way of life.

We didn't wait for permission to create our own sound or establish our own movement. We worked with what we had, believed in what we were building, and trusted that the world would eventually recognize its significance.

That spirit is not unique to the Bay Area. It exists in communities around the world.

And more often than not, the people closest to those communities recognize the next cultural movement long before the rest of the industry catches on.

That understanding has shaped my career and strengthened my belief that the future of music must be built on three essential principles: ownership, cultural connection, and investment in people.

Ownership Must Be More Than a Privilege.

Artists deserve genuine partnerships.

For too long, creative ownership has been treated as something artists must earn only after achieving a certain level of commercial success.

We need to continue to challenge that thinking.

Artists should have meaningful opportunities to control their work, participate in the wealth they generate, protect their legacies, and benefit from the long-term value of their creativity.

Cultural Connection Must Remain at the Heart of A&R.

Streaming data, analytics, and algorithms provide valuable information, but they cannot replace human instinct or genuine cultural understanding. You cannot always identify the next important artist or movement by studying a spreadsheet.

Sometimes you have to be in the neighborhood. You have to attend the show, listen to the conversations, understand the community, and recognize why a particular sound or artist matters to the people embracing it.

Numbers may tell us what people are listening to. Culture tells us why they are listening.

I have spent my career trusting my instincts, building relationships, understanding people, and recognizing potential that isn't always immediately measurable. That experience still matters. And it must continue to have a place in the decisions that shape our industry's future.

We Must Develop Executives With the Same Commitment We Give Artists

This is deeply personal to me.

Throughout my career, people have opened doors, challenged me, believed in my abilities, and given me opportunities to grow into leadership.

I have also experienced what it means to enter rooms where your perspective is underestimated and your value is not immediately recognized.

Those experiences taught me that opportunity alone is not enough. People need mentorship, encouragement, access, and the freedom to develop their abilities.

When companies restructure, they are not simply eliminating positions. They may also be dismantling decades of relationships, experience, institutional knowledge, cultural understanding, and creative judgment.

These are not easily replaceable assets.

And too often, women and people of color find themselves facing even fewer opportunities as those doors close.

We have a responsibility to ensure that the next generation of executives does not have to overcome the same barriers simply to earn a seat at the table.

We should be creating new pathways to leadership, not narrowing the ones that already exist.

I want to make something clear: this is not an attack on the major record labels.

I spent a significant part of my career within that system. Those experiences helped shape me professionally and personally, and I remain grateful for the relationships, lessons, and opportunities they provided.

But every period of transformation presents an opportunity to reconsider how we do business and what we choose to value.

Independence represents more than a business structure.

It is a philosophy rooted in empowering artists and executives, respecting their creative vision, understanding their communities, and helping them build sustainable careers and businesses.

I believe the independent music community has an extraordinary opportunity--and an equally important responsibility--to lead the industry's next chapter.

Leadership cannot simply mean growing larger or becoming another version of the corporate structures we set out to challenge.

We must preserve the qualities that make independence meaningful.

We must remain willing to take creative risks, discover emerging talent, invest in artist development, nurture future executives, and recognize the importance of genuine relationships.

Above all, we must remember that our greatest assets have never been our buildings, our market share, or our corporate structures. Our greatest assets have always been our people.

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The Future of Music Is a Choice.

To the artists wondering whether there is still room for originality, individuality, and meaningful creative development: there is.

Your voice matters. Your vision matters. Your ownership matters.

To the executives whose careers have been disrupted by restructuring and consolidation: do not allow a corporate decision to define your worth.

Your experience has value. Your relationships have value. Your instincts, your knowledge, and the contributions you have made to this industry cannot be erased by the elimination of a position.

And to my colleagues throughout the music community: this is our moment to lead with purpose and intention.

The future of music should not be determined solely by which company can reduce the most expenses, acquire the most competitors, or command the largest market share.

It should be shaped by those willing to invest in the artists, executives, ideas, and communities that will define the next generation.

We are not simply participants in the music business.

We are stewards of culture.

That responsibility requires us to protect creativity, preserve opportunity, develop talent, and ensure that the people who contribute to our culture have the opportunity to share in the value they create.

Because culture is not a corporate asset that can be absorbed, reduced, or reorganized at will.

It is a living expression of people, communities, history, and imagination.

Culture cannot be consolidated.

It must be cultivated.

Tina Davis is President of EMPIRE, the independent record label, distributor, and publisher founded in San Francisco in 2010.