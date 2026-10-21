Nigeria: Ebola - Kano Govt Activates Emergency Operatiions Centre

The Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC) has activated a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), following the Federal Government's announcement of an Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in a public advisory by the centre's Director-General, Prof. Muhammad Adamu-Abbas, in Kano on Tuesday.

Adamu-Abbas said the centre is fully ready and on high alert for any eventualities.

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"The Federal Government confirmed one case of imported Ebola in Abuja. The patient is already isolated and receiving care. Forty-four people who had close contact with the patient have been found and are being monitored every day.

"Here in Kano, the KNCDC Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) is on high alert. There is no need to panic, but we must all be careful and act quickly," the Director-General said.

He called on residents to be calm while cautioning them to also abide by mandatory protocols to avoid the occurrence of the outbreak or further spread of the disease.

He listed the mandatory protocols to include not going to a pharmacy, chemist, or local drug shop to self-medicate and not boarding public transportation (buses, taxis, keke, or Adaidaita) to minimise exposing others, while individuals who came down with the infection must be immediately isolated in a private room.

He said the signs and symptoms of ebola could include sudden high fever, extreme weakness, severe headache, body and joint pains, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and unexplained bleeding.

"Ebola infection occurs if the blood or body fluid of an infected person touches the eyes, nose, mouth or a wound on the skin. It can also be contracted through touching clothes, bedding or surfaces that have a sick person's fluid.

"For prevention, wash your hands always with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch sick people or their belongings. Do not touch dead bodies.

"Do not eat bushmeat. If you must eat meat, buy from clean markets and cook it very well. Clean your house, especially door handles, phones and tables with disinfectant or bleach.

"If you have a fever and any of the danger signs and you have travelled or met someone who is sick, do not go to a chemist or stay at home.

"Call health officials immediately on KNCDC 07077974504, [email protected], or kano_cde on Facebook, X, or Instagram, or call your LGA Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO), or report to any health facility.

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In a related development, the director-general also advised all public, private, faith-based and military facilities in the state to be on the look out.

He also directed them to ensure strict compliance with the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) while warning them against compromise on IPC enforcement to protect the patients and the health workers. (NAN)