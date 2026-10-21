Ethiopia: News - Funding Shortfalls Threaten Health Services in Ethiopia's Conflict-Hit Regions, UN Warns

Addis Abeba — Funding shortages threaten essential health and nutrition services in Ethiopia's conflict-affected regions, with 10 of the 16 operational mobile health and nutrition teams in Amhara expected to shut down by the end of October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

According to OCHA, only 16 of the 57 mobile health and nutrition teams required in Amhara are currently operational. Of these, 10 are expected to cease operations by the end of the month because of funding constraints.

Humanitarian partners are continuing to deliver life-saving assistance despite insecurity and access challenges in parts of northern Ethiopia, including Tigray, Amhara and Afar, the UN agency said.

In Tigray, additional medical, nutrition and other essential supplies have reached communities and health facilities, with further deliveries expected. Humanitarian partners are also working with regional authorities to facilitate access and expand assistance.

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On Tuesday, Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Ozonnia Ojielo met officials from the newly established caretaker interim administration in Tigray, emphasizing the need for unhindered humanitarian access, according to OCHA.

In Amhara, humanitarian partners are preparing to provide food assistance to approximately 100,000 people in Wag Hamra and North Wollo zones. Operations are also continuing in Afar, although limited funding remains a major obstacle to expanding the response.

OCHA said humanitarian needs across Ethiopia continue to exceed available resources, warning that funding shortfalls are undermining efforts to sustain essential services for vulnerable communities.

The agency reiterated its call for all parties to facilitate the expansion of life-saving humanitarian assistance and ensure humanitarian actors can reach people in need.

The funding shortfall extends beyond health services, affecting food assistance, refugee protection and support for internally displaced people (IDPs), as previously reported by Addis Standard.

Earlier this month, Addis Standard reported that IDPs in camps in Debre Birhan were facing worsening shortages of food, medicines, healthcare and other essential services as humanitarian organizations scaled back or withdrew operations amid funding constraints. Continued displacement from conflict-affected areas has further strained already limited resources.

The situation reflects a broader displacement crisis across Amhara. As of early 2025, more than 660,000 people were estimated to be living in 31 IDP sites and collective centres across seven administrative zones, with North and South Wollo accounting for approximately 55% of the sites. Major displacement locations include the Bakelo and China camps in Debre Birhan and the Jara IDP Centre in North Wollo.

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Displaced residents told Addis Standard that several organizations providing food, nutrition and healthcare had ended or were preparing to end their operations, citing funding shortages and the expiration of project periods. At China camp, which hosts approximately 11,976 people, residents reported that the withdrawal of aid organizations had left them struggling to access basic medical services and essential supplies.

The funding crisis has also disrupted refugee protection. In a separate report, Addis Standard reported that refugee registration for tens of thousands of people from South Sudan and Eritrea had been suspended in Ethiopia amid funding shortages at the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). UNHCR chief Barham Salih said the agency had secured $3 billion, or 35% of the $8.5 billion required for its 2026 operations, forcing cuts to humanitarian programmes worldwide.

The funding constraints come as humanitarian needs in northern Ethiopia intensify amid renewed insecurity. Earlier this month, the UN allocated $8.5 million for emergency assistance in the region as hostilities and insecurity deepened the crisis across Tigray, Amhara and Afar. The allocation was intended to support urgent needs, including shelter, healthcare, nutrition, protection, water and sanitation.