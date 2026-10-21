South Africa: Value of Community Celebrated in Toast to Student Leaders

21 October 2026
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Collective and individual leadership were once again celebrated during the 2026 Student Leadership Awards. On Friday, 16 October, the Department of Student Affairs (DSA) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the university's biggest stakeholder: students.

"The student voice is central in the running of the institution, and if student leaders are not playing a part in making sure that their voices are heard, then we wouldn't necessarily be a university," said the executive director of the DSA, Pura Mgolombane. The evening was about celebrating courage, commitment, creativity and the service of students "who have helped shape the life of our university".

"One of the most important roles played by student leaders is to create communities that allow our students to feel a sense of belonging. Your roles have been about listening when someone feels unheard, bringing people together, taking on responsibilities when a task is difficult, and helping communities find a way forward," said Mgolombane.

"What does it mean to lead? We often think about leadership as the ability to guide other people - but that is just part of it because leadership begins closer to home in how we understand and lead ourselves. Self-leadership asks us to lead ourselves first; our values, strengths, assumptions and our limits. It asks us to pause before we react, to take responsibility for our choices and to remain open to learning when you get something wrong."

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The deputy vice-chancellor for People, Culture and Society, Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, delivered the keynote address. "Behind every individual accomplishment is a community of people who have offered encouragement, created opportunities, provided support and believed in a student's potential, sometimes even before a student can fully see it for themselves," she said.

"Those who have been behind you, including family, have made sacrifices; friends have offered reassurance; lecturers and mentors have opened minds. When you find yourselves in positions of influence, become the people who open doors for others," she said. "The significance of your achievements extends beyond this campus.

"Our continent faces significant challenges, including unemployment, inequality, food insecurity, uneven access to quality healthcare, education and the effects of environmental challenges. These challenges also present opportunities for graduates to contribute their knowledge, skills and creativity to meaningful solutions," said Professor Ramugondo.

"Take pride in what you have accomplished; celebrate with friends, family and fellow students; recognise the effort, sacrifice and dedication that brought you to this moment. To our student leaders: thank you for the contribution you have made to the institution."

Individual awards

Phoenix Award for Enduring Excellence: Elray Tema

Student Advocacy Award: Danika Govender

Social Responsiveness Award: Ntando Thiya

Leadership Excellence Award: Ethan Gondo

Innovation Award: Kananelo Sello

Humanist Award: Kananelo Sello

Media, Broadcasting and Communication: Rahul Rama-Panchia

Kerry Capstick Dale Leadership: Rahul Rama-Panchia and Alexander Sittman

Team awards

Student Advocacy Award: Student Leadership Lekgotla

Social Responsiveness Award: Green Campus Initiative

Leadership Excellence Award: Surgical Society

Innovation Award: Student Leadership Lekgotla

Best Performing House Committee: Rochester House Committee

Best Performing Undergraduate Faculty Council: Engineering & the Built Environment Student Council

Best Performing Society: Investment Society

Award of the Executive Director: Department of Student Affairs: Waheed Amanjee

Deputy Vice-Chancellor's Award: Kananelo Sello

Vice-Chancellor's Award: Sayuran Pillay

Team of the Year: Student Curriculum Lekgotla

Read the original article on UCT.

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