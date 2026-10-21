South Africa: UCT Dialogues Advance Conversations On African Identity, Safety and Belonging

Facilitated dialogues at the University of Cape Town (UCT) brought together students, staff and university support services to reflect on safety and belonging within the broader South African context.

The first dialogue, held on 19 August 2026, was convened in response to concerns about safety, inclusion and belonging arising within the broader national context of anti-migration tensions and attacks on black foreign nationals. UCT's International Academic Programmes Office (IAPO) invited the Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) to partner in facilitating the engagement, with Student Wellness Services (SWS), Campus Protection Services (CPS) and the Students' Representative Council (SRC) also participating. The engagement created space for participants to speak openly about their experiences of exclusion, safety and belonging.

The session also connected participants with institutional support and reporting pathways and invited the UCT community to consider how safety, inclusion and belonging can be strengthened through continued engagement.

The two-hour hybrid dialogue was facilitated by Dr Stella Musungu and Dr Jill Samukimba, with Loren Van der Merwe welcoming participants and providing context for the engagement. Reflections shared by the OIC opened the conversation and students who attended reflected on and discussed how language, accent, skin tone and perceived nationality can shape experiences of acceptance, exclusion and safety.

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From conversation to collective action

The discussion explored a range of social and economic factors that may influence attitudes towards migrants and foreign nationals, including unemployment, poverty and inequality. They also reflected on cultural and linguistic belonging, colourism, stereotyping and the ways prejudice can operate across nationalities, racial identities and cultural communities.

OIC case adviser Sinothando Hili outlined how incidents of discrimination and violence may be reported. Participants were introduced to the OIC case-reporting tool and formal and informal options for addressing concerns. The involvement of SWS, CPS and the SRC also connected the discussion with UCT's wellness, safety and student-representation structures.

A second dialogue brings academic and student perspectives

Building on the first engagement, IAPO and the OIC convened a second facilitated dialogue on 23 September in the Faculty of Humanities, following a suggestion from the Humanities Students' Faculty Council. While both sessions addressed anti-migration tensions and belonging, the second brought academic speakers into the conversation and gave particular attention to the experiences of African international students. The dialogue was shaped by a humanising praxis approach, inviting participants to reflect on how everyday interactions can affirm or undermine dignity.

Dean of Humanities Professor Shose Kessi explored how belonging is shaped by whose voices are heard and understood, particularly in relation to African accents. She urged participants to examine exclusion in the context of colonialism, racism and institutional power, and encouraged further engagement through the faculty's Hub for Decolonisation.

Associate Professor Faisal Garba Muhammed reflected on migration as an integral part of human history and African societies. He challenged rigid notions of identity, highlighting how mobility shapes communities, livelihoods and learning. He also discussed how foreign nationals can be scapegoated for wider social and service-delivery challenges. For Associate Professor Muhammed, solidarity is an everyday practice of inclusion, and addressing anti-migration sentiments requires examining beliefs about others, not relying on education alone.

"By providing a platform for students to share their experiences, concerns, and perceptions, the dialogues affirm the human dignity and value of student voices."

Facilitated by Dr Musungu and Dr Simukimba, the second dialogue invited students to reflect on moments when they felt like outsiders and to consider what it would mean to build a UCT community in which African identities are welcomed. SWS and CPS were present to explain available well-being, safety and reporting support.

Students proposed practical steps, including posters and infographics to challenge discriminatory assumptions, public lectures and ongoing opportunities for dialogue. One student suggested "a poster series using visual language to combat discrimination", while another said, "We need to heal as people and become kind again." Van der Merwe closed the session by encouraging students to practise ubuntu, build solidarity and participate in IAPO's Africa-centred activities.

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Across the two engagements, participants called for dialogue to extend into faculties, residences and student-led spaces, and for South African and international students to share responsibility for fostering dignity, inclusion and belonging. Together, the discussions brought institutional reflections, academic insights and staff and student perspectives to the forefront, laying the foundation for continued dialogue and collective action to strengthen inclusion, solidarity and a sense of belonging across the university.

"These dialogues are critically important in the university context because they create structured and reflective spaces for students and staff to engage with the complex social, political, and emotional realities arising from anti-migrant tensions," said Musungu. "By providing a platform for students to share their experiences, concerns, and perceptions, the dialogues affirm the human dignity and value of student voices and acknowledge the emotional and psychological impact that migration-related tensions can have on diverse campus communities. Such engagements encourage empathy, mutual understanding, and respectful dialogue across differences."