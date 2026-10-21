South Africa: A Beacon of Hope in the Fight Against HIV

It was a chilly winter morning as Hope Mhlanga* made her way towards the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre's Clinical Research site in Gugulethu. As the clock struck 09:00, she rang the bell to enter and was right on time for her appointment.

Almost immediately, a friendly security officer buzzed her in. You'd be forgiven for thinking that they know each other personally. In fact, maybe by now they do. Mhlanga has been visiting the site (located on the Gugulethu Community Health Centre precinct) for years for her antiretroviral therapy (ART). As she signed in, the two smiled broadly and engaged briefly in some chatter before Mhlanga carried on with her clinic routine, which has become an integral part of her life.

The Gugulethu Clinical Research site is one of several Desmond Tutu HIV Centre sites in the Western Cape. It focuses on providing treatment (and treatment adherence), as well as prevention programmes for people living with HIV and tuberculosis (TB). The centre is an arm of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, which forms part of the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, based in the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Living with HIV

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Mhlanga was diagnosed with HIV at the age of four. Due to her lack of appetite and some night sweats, she said, doctors initially thought she had contracted TB. But an HIV test proved otherwise. And she's been on ART ever since. Mhlanga said her mom was instrumental in ensuring that she understood what her HIV status meant and that it was nothing to be ashamed of. She said she was regularly told that the only difference between her and her friends is that she needs to be on lifelong medication, and that's "totally fine".

"I want to remain healthy and lead a life that is full."

"I have my mom to thank for that. She made sure I visited the clinic for my treatment and instilled the importance thereof in me from a very young age. She made it easy for me," Mhlanga said.

Since her diagnosis, she received her ART at the Gugulethu Community Health Centre. But in 2022, she was recruited by the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre to participate in one of their clinical research trials. This meant that she would receive cabotegravir and rilpivirine (a combination, long-acting ART, administered as an injectable every two months). The cabotegravir and rilpivirine are not freely available in South Africa.

"I was very interested in this trial because it meant receiving an injection every eight weeks compared to taking a pill every day. Just one thing remains unchanged and that's complying with my ART. If I don't, I will start to get very sick, and it will show up everywhere - in my face and the rest of my body. It will affect everything. I don't want that. I want to remain healthy and lead a life that is full," she said. "This injection has changed my life."

Clinical trial

Dr Lauren Jennings, the clinical research site lead in Gugulethu, said Mhlanga is part of the centre's Affinity Study, which recruited 134 young people between the ages of 12 and 24 for the cabotegravir and rilpivirine injectable ART clinical trial. The trial kicked off at the end of 2022 and recruited three groups of people: participants who adhered to their oral medication; participants who struggled with adherence; as well as a group of participants who were newly diagnosed and starting ART for the first time.

"We've found adherence to be very high. After the first year, we had over 98% of participants still on the injections," Dr Jennings said.

"Generally, there are different things that affect adherence to treatment, especially for young people whose lives are dynamic and busy. Taking daily medication interferes in their social lives and social calendars. But the injections provide patients with a sense of freedom and allows a sense of normalcy. So, we need to expand access so that more can benefit from it."

Serving communities

According to Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, the director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and the CEO of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, the HIV/AIDS epidemic has been part of South Africa's fabric since the 1990s. Because the epidemic is heavily situated in communities, she said they set up clinics in under-resourced areas.

And they didn't stop there. Professor Bekker said the foundation also set up the Tutu Testers - a fleet of mobile clinics that bring HIV testing and free medical services to high-risk, underserved communities. And at its Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) site, she said, they recently established a gender-affirming care clinic, in partnership with the provincial Department of Health, to support transgender health. The clinic provides comprehensive sexual, reproductive and HIV care services to those who need it.

"Looking back on the past 30 years, I am proud of the research we have brought to the fore and the impact we've had on HIV and TB epidemics," Bekker said. "We are not driven by academic prowess, or grants. Those things are important and we need resources, but at the heart of it, is making the lives of individuals hardest hit by these epidemics better."

A gamechanger

Like Mhlanga, Teboho Tenyane has benefited greatly from a Desmond Tutu HIV Centre. He said his visits to the clinic at GSH for his injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) have been a gamechanger. PrEP is a prescription medication taken by HIV-negative people to prevent them from contracting HIV. The groundbreaking, long-acting injectable has transformed the way people living with HIV access their medication. Tenyane visits the clinic every six months to receive his injection.

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"The injection has changed everything. It beats taking one pill every day because sometimes we forget," Tenyane said. "Now, what's important is compliance, so that I remain HIV negative. This clinic has made a tremendous difference in my life."

Bekker said it's been "a triumph" to witness how communities have embraced the injectable PrEP.

"We are so excited to be here, all the way from first discovering these medications to making sure everyone has equitable access."

"Part of improving services and reducing sickness is to say we need new innovation. We need new ways of treating people and preventing HIV. And we've now introduced the long-acting, less-frequently dosed interventions in treatment and PrEP," she said.

"We are so excited to be here and it's kind of end-to-end, all the way from first discovering these medications to making sure everyone has equitable access to them."

*Hope Mhlanga's name has been changed to respect her right to privacy.

Under the Affinity Study, participants have access to their injections for a period of five years. Researchers are working around the clock to prove its effectiveness to secure expanded access to this treatment.