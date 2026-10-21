Liberia: UN Day 2026 - Liberia Puts Youth Aspirations At Center of 2030 Vision

MONROVIA — Young Liberians will lead this year's United Nations Day commemoration on Monday, Oct. 26, presenting their vision for the country under the theme "The Liberia We Want by 2030" at an event the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will host for the first time.

UN Resident Coordinator Christine N. Umutoni announced the plans Tuesday at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism's regular press briefing in Monrovia. She said young people are expected to speak on employment, education, peace, economic opportunity and national development.

"We understand that many young people are particularly interested in the theme they have identified as 'The Liberia We Want by 2030.' This will provide them with an opportunity to share their aspirations and their vision for the country's future," Umutoni said.

The United Nations normally marks United Nations Day on Oct. 24, the anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force. The government moved this year's observance because the date falls on a Saturday.

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"United Nations Day is normally celebrated worldwide on October 24, marking the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter, the founding document of the United Nations. Since October 24 falls on a weekend this year, the Government of Liberia has decided to observe the occasion on October 26," Umutoni said.

Umutoni said involving young people matters because many were born after the civil conflict and have grown up with different expectations about governance, jobs and development. She said they see Liberia through the opportunities open to them and the country's growing role in international institutions.

"For them, Liberia is a country looking toward the future, serving on the Security Council, and building global partnerships," she said.

She described Liberia's seat as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council as an achievement reflecting the country's progress from conflict to peace and democratic governance.

"It recognizes the country's progress in peacebuilding and democracy, as well as its growing role in advancing regional and global solutions to common challenges," she said.

Umutoni said that international standing must be matched by work at home on unemployment, limited economic opportunity and social cohesion.

"We will celebrate the achievements of the Liberian people and the power of the partnership between Liberia and the United Nations. At the same time, we will reflect on the work that remains to be done to achieve sustainable development, particularly by creating opportunities for young people, strengthening social cohesion, and building resilience to emerging challenges," she said.

She said young Liberians want more than political participation. They also want decent jobs, better living conditions and a peaceful society.

"If speaking with a young entrepreneur, for example, they will tell you that they want to find a job, access better opportunities, and enjoy a better quality of life. They also want peace and stability," Umutoni said.

Past commemorations were held at the UN House compound and, on one occasion, in the counties. Umutoni said the move to the Foreign Ministry grounds reflects Liberia's partnership with the United Nations.

"This year's commemoration is particularly significant, and we are pleased that, for the first time, United Nations Day in Liberia will be celebrated on the grounds of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," she said.

The event is expected to bring together government officials, UN representatives, development partners, young people and others. It will feature cultural performances, exhibitions and activities highlighting cooperation between Liberia and the United Nations.

"As a UN family, we are honored that this program has received the full support of the country's leadership. We look forward to the messages from the Government, national leaders, and young people who will participate in the programme," Umutoni said.

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She said Liberia cannot reach its development goals through government action alone. She called for stronger cooperation among public institutions, the private sector, civil society, women, young people and development partners.

"Building a better future is not the responsibility of the Government alone. It is not solely the responsibility of the private sector, young people, women, the United Nations, or development partners. It is a collective responsibility," she said.

Umutoni asked the media to carry the day's messages beyond Monrovia so that people in all 15 counties can follow the activities and join the national conversation about the country's future.

"As we mark this 81st commemoration of United Nations Day, I wish to emphasize the commitment of the United Nations family to continued collaboration. We want to keep working closely with Liberia because we recognize that our objectives are aligned around peace, dignity, equality, opportunity, and prosperity for all," she said.