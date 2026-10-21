Zimbabwe: Delta's Non-Alcoholic Drinks Business Contributes U.S.$473m to Economy

Beverage manufacturer Delta Corporation contributed US$473 million to the country's economy in 2025 through its non-alcoholic drinks business and associated supply chains, according to a new economic impact study.

The study, conducted by global consultancy Steward Redqueen found that the business supported more than 27 390 jobs through its operations and wider network of local suppliers, distributors and retailers.

The findings were presented at the 19th COMESA Business Forum in Harare highlighting the role of local manufacturing and supply chains in supporting economic growth and employment.

Delta Corporation chief executive Matlhogonolo Valela said the independent assessment demonstrated the company's contribution to Zimbabwe's economy and communities.

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"This independent study reaffirms Delta Corporation's essential role in Zimbabwe's economic growth, job creation, and community development," he said.

The study focused on Delta's production of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under Coca-Cola and other company brands.

According to the report, the business supported employment equivalent to 0.5% of Zimbabwe's total national workforce.

For every direct job created at Delta, a further 21 jobs were supported across the wider economy, illustrating the employment generated through its supply chains and distribution networks.

Valela said the company's strategy was centred on sourcing locally employing Zimbabweans and producing within the country.

"Our business is deeply connected to Zimbabwe's economy, and we are committed to hiring locally, sourcing locally and producing locally. This allows us to be an integral part of the nation's growth and ensures we continue delivering shared value for our partners and communities," he said

The report also found that Delta spent US$94 million on goods and services from local suppliers in 2025 supporting industries ranging from agriculture and packaging to logistics and professional services.

Purchases of sugar and other raw materials were among the links connecting the beverage business to domestic agricultural production while distribution and retail networks extended its economic footprint to businesses across the country.

The study combined the company's financial and operational information with third-party economic data to assess the wider effects of its activities.

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Its findings trace the economic contribution from agricultural producers and manufacturing plants to distributors and retail outlets, demonstrating how spending by a large company can generate additional activity across several sectors.

Valela said the findings reinforced Delta's commitment to Zimbabwe's long-term development.

"The findings of this study affirm our continued commitment to the nation's economy, communities, and long-term growth," he said.

The report comes as regional business leaders attending the COMESA Business Forum discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment and private-sector participation in economic development.