Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Vows to Fight Mnangagwa's Extended Stay in Power

21 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Douglas Mwonzora has vowed to challenge what he describes as attempts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's stay in power warning that constitutional changes could pave the way for his rule beyond 2030.

Mwonzora said the MDC's legal challenge to the signing of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB 3) into law remained active with the matter scheduled for a hearing on 25 November 2026.

"The President signed CAB 3 into law, but as you know the MDC has challenged the signing of CAB 3 into law. Our matter is being held on the 25th of November 2026. So the game is still on. We are still fighting on behalf of the people to preserve the integrity of our constitution," Mwonzora said.

Mwonzora also criticised a resolution adopted at the recently held ruling Zanu PF party's conference backing Mnangagwa as its sole presidential candidate in 2029.

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He argued that the resolution signaled an intention to keep Mnangagwa in office beyond his current constitutional term potentially until 2037.

"What that means is that he will be their presidential candidate in 2030. So, the nation is being prepared for a Mnangagwa presidency up to 2037," he said.

Mwonzora called on opposition parties and other Zimbabweans opposed to the proposed changes to unite against what he described as an attempt to weaken the Constitution.

"We cannot allow Zanu PF a free ride. That's why everybody is united against this CAB 3," he said.

He added that the MDC would be at the forefront of efforts to resist any constitutional changes that could facilitate an extension of Mnangagwa's tenure.

"Certainly the MDC will be at the forefront of preventing this emasculation of the constitution," Mwonzora said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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