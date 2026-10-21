Zimbabwe: Manhunt for Chihota Man Accused of Killing Mother, Toddler

21 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old man accused of killing his mother and a three-year-old relative following a reported dispute over groceries in Chihota.

Blessed Gatsi allegedly strangled his mother Rudo Ukama (74) before throwing the young child, Leen Gatsi against a wall on Sunday night.

The suspect is reportedly on the run after fleeing the scene.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the two killings saying Gatsi had travelled from South Africa and arrived at the village with his children on Sunday night.

A misunderstanding reportedly broke out between him and his mother over groceries before the violence occurred.

Police allege that Gatsi strangled Ukama before picking up the three-year-old child and throwing her against a wall, killing her.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms two murder cases involving a woman and a child in Chihota Village.The suspect, who is the biological son of the now deceased, escaped after committing the offences," Nyathi said

Police have appealed to members of the public to provide information that could lead to Gatsi's arrest.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged killings remain under investigation.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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