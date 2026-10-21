Namibian Grapes Set for Chinese Market

Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping says this year has been productive in terms of agricultural cooperation between Namibia and China, with Namibia approving the export of table grapes and wild aquatic products to China.

Weiping says the China-funded borehole drilling project in Namibia is also making good progress.

"What is particularly worth mentioning is the zero tariff policy offered by China to Africa, which will certainly help Namibia to export more agricultural products to China," he says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Weiping made these remarks at the China-Namibia Agricultural Science and Technology Cooperation and Exchange Seminar in Windhoek on Friday.

The seminar aimed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in agricultural technology, mechanisation, seed development, crop research and the exchange of agricultural expertise.

It also focused on training and improving sanitary and phytosanitary standards for agricultural products.

Speaking at the same event, minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Inge Zaamwani said Namibia is moving away from relying mainly on rain-fed agriculture towards irrigation and climate-smart farming methods.

She said the country is working to improve agricultural production and make farming more resilient to climate change.

"At the same time, we are looking into the potential of under-utilised brownfields across all our 14 regions," Zaamwani said.

The minister said Namibia has identified four areas of cooperation with China to strengthen agricultural production and introduce new farming technologies.

The cooperation follows president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's state visit to China in July this year, during which she called for stronger agricultural partnerships between the two countries.

Nandi-Ndaitwah at the time called for practical cooperation to improve Namibia's food security, promote agricultural innovation and increase the value of locally produced agricultural products.

She also stressed the need to create sustainable opportunities for Namibian farmers.