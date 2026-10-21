South Africa: New Vehicles to Drive Western Cape Crime-Fighting Efforts

21 October 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As part of the launch of the Western Cape Safer Festive Season 2026/2027 Operations, over 100 new vehicles are set to be handed over to the six districts within the province to bolster operational activities, thereby ensuring safer communities, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

Wednesday's launch is expected to be led by Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia.

"Integrated law enforcement teams will, during the launch, showcase operational expertise through simulations depicting real-life crime situations.

"Approximately 175 new vehicles will be handed over to the six districts within the province in order to bolster operational activities, thereby ensuring safer communities," the police said in a statement.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, will also be in attendance.

The event will also provide an opportunity for community members to visit displays and exhibitions as well as access mobile service units from departments including the Department of Employment and Labour.

READ | Police step up festive season operations to combat crime

During the festive season, joint policing operations will be intensified, with increased police visibility and targeted interventions aimed at ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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