South Africa: Rhodes University Reports Gastrointestinal Illnesses

Rhodes University is working with local public health authorities, following a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses reported among members of its community.

"On Tuesday, 20 October 2026, Rhodes University reported a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses among members of its community. Subsequent enquiries with local medical practitioners indicate that similar cases are being reported elsewhere in Makhanda, suggesting that the situation may extend beyond the University campus," the university said in a statement.

In its statement, the university said it is working with health authorities and environmental health practitioners to establish the possible cause and scope of the illnesses.

"While investigations are ongoing, precautionary measures have been implemented on campus, including urgent water-quality testing at residences, the provision of safe drinking water in dining halls, and additional precautions in food preparation."

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The higher education institution based in the Eastern Cape said reported cases are being monitored and medical support has been coordinated for affected students.

"As a precaution, staff and students are urged to follow safe water, food-handling and hygiene practices both on and off campus. These include drinking boiled and cooled or bottled water, using safe water for food preparation and brushing teeth, avoiding ice and uncooked food washed in untreated water, and washing hands regularly with soap and water."

It called on anyone experiencing diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps or fever to maintain hydration by drinking safe fluids and seek medical advice. Urgent medical attention should be sought if symptoms are severe.

"Rhodes University takes the health and well-being of its community seriously and remains committed to responding swiftly and responsibly as the investigation continues. Further updates will be shared as verified information becomes available," the institution said.

Students requiring medical assistance can contact the Rhodes University Health Care Centre on 046 603 8523 or email healthcarecentre@ru.ac.za. After-hours emergencies can be reported to the RU ER24 emergency number on 010 205 3068. Students should also notify their warden or sub-warden.

Multi-pronged response team

Meanwhile, at a media briefing on Monday, government announced the establishment of a multi-pronged response team to tackle an increase in gastrointestinal illness affecting children and communities at Bronkhorstspruit in the City of Tshwane (CoT) Municipality in Gauteng.

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This comes after 408 cases of the illness were reported between 7 and 18 October 2026.

At the briefing, Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Pemmy Majodina explained that the source of the illness is believed to be contaminated water emanating from the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works (BWTW).

READ | Coordinated response launched to tackle Bronkhorstspruit water illness surge

The CoT has for its part warned residents supplied by the Bronkhorstspruit water system not to use tap water for human consumption, following laboratory results that revealed serious bacterial contamination.

READ | Bronkhorstspruit residents warned against using tap water

According to the municipality, water samples collected from the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant and the Zithobeni and Ekandustria reservoirs on 14 October 2026 revealed serious bacterial contamination.