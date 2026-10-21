West Africa: Liberia Risks Ecowas Sanctions

-Senator Snowe Urges Urgent Payment, Announces Africa CDC Appointment

CAPITOL HILL, Monrovia, October 21, 2026: Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has raised concerns over Liberia's reported US$17.5 million indebtedness to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), warning that the country could face sanctions if the outstanding obligations are not addressed.

Senator Snowe, who heads Liberia's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, called on the Liberian Senate to urgently engage the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning and Foreign Affairs to establish the status of the arrears and develop a realistic payment plan.

Speaking during Tuesday's Senate plenary, Snowe stressed that Liberia's continued participation and leadership aspirations within ECOWAS must be matched by its willingness to fulfill its financial obligations.

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"Alongside our representation comes a responsibility to meet our financial obligations. Liberia's reported indebtedness to ECOWAS, amounting to US$17.5 million, requires urgent attention," he said.

The Bomi County lawmaker warned that failure to address the debt could undermine Liberia's standing within the regional body, particularly as the country prepares for potential leadership responsibilities.

According to him, Liberia anticipates an opportunity for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to chair the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He also disclosed that Liberia has been allocated the presidency of the ECOWAS Commission for the 2030-2034 period, subject to meeting the applicable requirements.

"These are distinct and significant leadership opportunities. Liberia must address its outstanding obligations and ensure that we meet the requirements necessary to assume such responsibilities," Snowe emphasized.

He maintained that Liberia's commitment to regional integration must be demonstrated not only through participation but also through the fulfillment of its financial commitments.

Meanwhile, Senator Snowe commended three Liberians serving in prominent regional positions: Dehpue Yenpea Zuo, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture; Boima S. Kamara, Director General of the West African Monetary Agency; and Justice Charlyne M. Brumskine, Judge and President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.

He described their appointments as significant achievements that underscore the importance of supporting Liberians entrusted with leadership responsibilities in regional institutions.

Snowe also acknowledged the contributions of members of Liberia's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, including Senator Alex Tyler and Representatives Moima Briggs Mensah, Taa Wongbe, and Enders R. Enders.

Snowe Announces Africa CDC Appointment

In a related development, Senator Snowe informed the Senate of his appointment to the Continental Immunization Advisory Council of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

He explained that his appointment reflects the role parliamentarians can play in advancing public health priorities across Africa.

"The Council's new 15-member configuration provides for three parliamentarians from across the continent, and I am privileged to serve as one of them," Snowe disclosed.

According to him, the appointment provides an opportunity to strengthen parliamentary engagement in immunization, sustainable healthcare financing, and accountability for public health commitments.

Calls for Diaspora Voting

The Bomi County senator also urged the Legislature to begin examining the possibility of allowing Liberians residing abroad to vote in future national elections.

He said Liberians in the diaspora continue to contribute significantly to national development through remittances, investments, professional expertise, and support to families and communities.

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Snowe argued that their contributions warrant serious legislative consideration of mechanisms that would enable them to participate more fully in Liberia's democratic process.

"This examination should consider the legal, administrative, financial, and operational arrangements necessary to facilitate credible participation by Liberians residing abroad," he stated.

He specifically highlighted Liberians living in the United States and other countries who are currently unable to vote from their places of residence.

Snowe further thanked President Boakai for inviting him to participate in development discussions in the United States with renowned American inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson.

He promised to submit a formal report to the Senate outlining the discussions and potential opportunities arising from the engagement. -Editing by The New Dawn