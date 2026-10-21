Ethiopia: PM Abiy Reviews Ethiopia's Progress Toward Nuclear Energy Development

21 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has visited the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission to review progress in developing the country's nuclear energy program.

The Premier highlighted the role of advanced technology in Ethiopia's long-term development ambitions.

In a social media post following the visit, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia's next chapter of development would focus on translating its vast potential into tangible progress.

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"Ethiopia's next chapter is about transforming its immense potential and abundant natural resources into tangible development, technological advancement, and shared prosperity," he underscored.

He emphasized that reliable and sustainable energy is fundamental to industrialization, manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and broader economic transformation.

He further noted that nuclear technology presents an opportunity to strengthen the country's energy security while supporting progress across multiple sectors.

Beyond electricity generation, nuclear technology can contribute to advancements in healthcare, agriculture, industry, and environmental protection, opening new pathways for scientific innovation and sustainable development.

The Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission plays a central role in establishing the institutional and technical foundations for the country's national nuclear energy program.

Developing skilled human capital, advancing scientific research, and transferring knowledge to future generations will be critical to realizing its potential.

Prime Minister Abiy underscored the importance of ensuring that nuclear energy development proceeds peacefully, safely, responsibly, and sustainably, as Ethiopia seeks to expand its energy capacity and harness emerging technologies to support its long-term economic transformation.

Read the original article on ENA.

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