South Africa: Young South Africans Encouraged to Join Police Service

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is calling on 5 500 young South Africans under the age of 35 to step forward, embrace the challenge and join the men and women in blue as police trainees during the 2026/2027 financial year.

The nationwide online recruitment drive opens today, 21 October 2026, and closes on 13 November 2026.

"This is an opportunity for young, patriotic and service-driven South Africans aged 18 to under 35 to turn their passion for making a difference into a meaningful career in policing.

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"If you are disciplined, physically fit, committed to serving your community and determined to help build a safer South Africa, this could be your moment," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

Take the first step - apply online

Eligible applicants, who have no criminal records or pending criminal cases, are encouraged to apply via the official SAPS eRecruitment portal: http://www.erecruitment.saps.gov.za/.

The online application process, introduced in 2025, makes it easier for young people from all walks of life to apply for entry-level police trainee posts.

"To apply, prospective applicants must create a profile on the portal and verify their accounts using a code sent to their email addresses. Once verified, they can follow the step-by-step process to apply for available trainee posts. A QR code providing direct access to the portal will also be shared on SAPS's official social media platforms," the police said.

Your qualifications could open specialised career pathways

The SAPS said it was looking for more than just a uniform - young people who can bring knowledge, skills, fresh perspectives and a commitment to excellence in the fight against crime.

As part of its targeted recruitment drive, SAPS will identify suitably qualified applicants with specific skills for consideration in specialised policing environments.

Graduates in Law, Policing, Criminology, Law Enforcement, Forensic Investigation and Information Technology may be considered for placement within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, Detective and Forensic Services and Crime Intelligence.

The targeted recruitment process will also seek to identify suitably qualified young people from underrepresented racial groups, who meet the prescribed requirements.

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Rigorous screening

Every applicant will undergo a rigorous selection process, including fitness, psychometric and integrity testing, a medical evaluation and an interview. These assessments are designed to ensure that those selected possess the physical fitness, mental resilience, discipline and integrity required to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

Successful recruits, who hold a relevant NQF Level 6 or higher qualification, will undergo six months of training at a SAPS training academy, while those without such qualifications will complete the standard nine-month training programme. All police trainees will receive a monthly stipend of R5 000 during their training.

"Joining the SAPS is more than choosing a career. It is choosing to stand against crime, protect vulnerable people, support communities and contribute to a safer future for all South Africans," the police said.

Don't miss your change to make a difference

Applications close on 13 November 2026. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early and ensure that they meet all the prescribed requirements.

The SAPS emphasised that applications are free of charge and that no police trainee position is for sale. Applicants must remain vigilant against fraudsters who may demand money in exchange for employment or promise to influence the recruitment process.