South Africa: SEZs Set to Contribute Significantly to SA's Economy

A total of 141 companies have committed to invest in various Special Economic Zones in South Africa, with a combined investment value of over R548 billion and will create over 60 000 permanent jobs once operational.

This was announced by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), Parks Tau, in his address to investors and stakeholders at a ministerial engagement at the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone (FTSEZ) in Steelpoort, Limpopo on Tuesday.

"The Fetakgomo-Tubatse Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is complementing the good South African SEZs story undertaken by democratic South Africa. Different SEZs across the country are host to 234 private companies, with a combined investment value of over R47 billion. The SEZs Programme has created 134 478 jobs, of which 32904 are permanent," Tau said.

The objective of the ministerial engagement was to provide an opportunity for a face-to-face session between national government, provincial government, local stakeholders, industry representatives, and traditional leadership on the development and implementation of the FTSEZ.

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The Minister added that the success of the SEZs Programme has not gone unnoticed by investors who have shown confidence in the programme, in particular, and in the country as a viable investment destination in general.

Tau stated that in line with enhancing South Africa's role in deepening industrialisation on the continent as part of the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area, new SEZs such as Nkomazi, Fetakgomo Tubatse and Musina Makhado, which are designated to drive cross-border initiatives and mineral processing, have already started with the bulk infrastructure to lay the groundwork for investments.

He described the designation of the Fetakgomo-Tubatse SEZ in May this year as an important milestone in the industrial development trajectory of Limpopo and South Africa. The SEZ boasts a R52.6 billion investment pipeline, which is projected to create around 8 000 jobs in the short to medium term and potentially 20 000 jobs over 10 years.

"The FTSEZ is strategically located in the Steelpoort industrial hub, and is positioned to support mineral beneficiation, manufacturing, renewable energy and related industrial activities. Few places make the case for beneficiation better than Steelpoort.

"This zone sits between the Lion and Samancor ferrochrome smelters and is surrounded by some of the country's major platinum and chrome operations. It has been planned for exactly this purpose: mineral processing, metal fabrication, manufacturing, renewable energy, and the logistics and services that support them," the Minister explained.

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He further added that South Africa's "industrial policy is clear that we must process more of what we mine, and we must manufacture more of what we use. We must also export more of what we manufacture.

READ | Fetakgomo-Tubatse SEZ: A game-changer for Limpopo mining and jobs

Speaking on behalf of Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism in Limpopo, Dr Tshitereke Matibe said the Limpopo government remains steadfastly committed to the development of the FTSEZ as a strategic instrument for industrialisation, investment attraction, job creation and inclusive growth.

"Our provincial government has committed R445 million towards infrastructure development. This demonstrates our commitment to laying the foundations required to attract investors and support industrial operations. Our vision is to ensure that minerals extracted in Limpopo create greater economic value within our province.

"We must increasingly move towards processing, manufacturing and producing goods that strengthen domestic supply chains, support industrial competitiveness, and create sustainable employment," Matibe said.

He emphasised that the FTSEZ provided an opportunity to achieve the provincial government's strategy of building an economy that creates jobs, develops skills, support local enterprises and expands opportunities to people who live where the SEZ is located and beyond.