Ethiopia: PM Abiy Honors Kenya's Heroes, Highlights Shared Legacy of Unity

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has paid tribute to Kenya's freedom fighters and national heroes during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Kenya.

The Premier highlighted the shared legacy of courage, unity, and sacrifice between the two countries.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said: "I delivered remarks paying tribute to the heroes who fought for freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifices to safeguard their nation. I honour their courage and legacy!"

PM Abiy noted that Kenya's history of courage and sacrifice resonates deeply with Ethiopia's own story of Adwa, where Ethiopians from every corner of the country united to defend their homeland.

These shared histories remind us that freedom was never given but won through courage, unity, and sacrifice, the Prime Minister added.

"As our histories are intertwined, so too must our futures be. Through the spirit of Medemer, Ethiopia and Kenya must continue building on our existing cooperation in clean energy, connectivity, telecommunications, and trade to create greater opportunities and shared prosperity for our people," he said.

The two countries also cooperate in regional security, cross-border infrastructure, trade, telecommunications, and electricity interconnections, supporting economic integration and development across the Horn of Africa, it was learned.