Africa: Supreme Audit Institutions Deliberating On Strengthening Collaboration, Accountability in Africa

Addis Ababa — A workshop aimed at strengthening collaboration and improving the effectiveness and sustainability of public-sector auditing across Africa is underway in Addis Ababa.

Opening the three-day capacity development workshop today, Ethiopia's Auditor General Meseret Damtie said strengthening African Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) is essential in order to promote accountable governance, sound public financial management and sustainable development across the continent.

She emphasized that improved audit quality, institutional capacity and collaboration are essential to enable audit institutions fulfil their mandates effectively.

"At the heart of ARISE (African Regional Initiative for Strengthening Effectiveness) is the spirit of peer support and collaboration," the Auditor General said, highlighting the importance of cooperation among participating institutions, programme coordinators, peer SAIs and development partners in achieving sustainable results.

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She said the workshop provides an opportunity to clarify roles and responsibilities, strengthen project-management and facilitation skills, and exchange experiences from the programme's early implementation.

Meseret linked the principles of cooperation and collective responsibility underpinning ARISE to Ethiopia's Medemer philosophy, which emphasizes synergy, shared contributions and common goals.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration in strengthening institutions and advancing sustainable development, reflecting the program's emphasis on partnerships and collective efforts to improve public-sector accountability across Africa.

INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI) representative, Muhammed Dabo, stressed that sustainable improvements in Supreme Audit Institutions require more than technical training, emphasizing strong institutional systems, effective leadership, capable personnel and the ability to manage change.

"Each partner has a distinct role, but we share one objective: stronger, more effective and sustainable Supreme Audit Institutions," he said, underscoring the complementary roles of beneficiary SAIs, peer institutions, regional organizations and development partners.

Dabo encouraged the participants to share experiences openly, identify challenges early, adapt when necessary and develop practical solutions for their respective institutions.

He stressed that the workshop's success should be measured by the lessons applied and improvements achieved after participants return to their work.

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The ARISE programme is implemented by IDI with support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) for the 2025-2028 period.

It provides long-term, SAI-led bilateral support to Supreme Audit Institutions operating in challenging environments across Africa, focusing on improving audit quality, institutional governance, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement.