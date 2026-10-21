Zimbabwe: Four Schoolgirls Drown At Chegutu Dam After Confrontation Over Illegal Fishing

FOUR schoolgirls drowned at a dam in Chegutu after they were allegedly confronted by a group of seven boys who accused them of illegal fishing, prompting them to attempt to flee by swimming across the water.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a suspected culpable homicide case following the deaths of Letty Sedrick, 14, Tadiwa Phiri, 15, Faith Woda, 13, and Mercy Tembo, 14, at Petra Dam, Petra Farm, on Sunday night.

The girls, who were Grade Six and Seven pupils, were reportedly fishing with a mosquito net at around 9pm on October 18 when the group confronted them.

One of the boys accompanying the girls was allegedly assaulted with a switch and open hands when he attempted to flee.

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He escaped by swimming across the dam, while another boy also followed, leaving the four girls behind in the water.

The girls are suspected to have attempted to swim to the opposite bank but failed to make it across.

Their bodies were recovered on Monday, October 19.

Police said two suspects, aged 16 and 19, had been arrested and were assisting with investigations, while five others were still being sought.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a suspected case of culpable homicide in which four schoolgirls ... drowned at Petra Dam, Petra Farm, Chegutu, on 18th October 2026 at around 2100 hours," police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

The tragedy has raised concerns over confrontations involving alleged illegal activities, with police warning members of the public against taking the law into their own hands.

"Any concerns regarding purported illegal activities should be reported to the police or relevant authorities for the law to take its course," Nyathi said.

Police also urged parents and guardians to monitor their children's movements, particularly at night, and discourage them from visiting dams and rivers after dark.