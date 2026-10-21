Liberia: Angry Mcss Students Storm Monrovia - a Damning Reaction to Teachers' Go-Slow Action

Monrovia — The City of Monrovia Tuesday witnessed a storm of protest staged by upset students from public schools operating under the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) for "lack

Of teachers in the classroom to teach them."

The rancor which began last week when they came out in their numbers in various localities took a dramatic turn as dozens of students garbed in uniforms marched on central Monrovia, specifically Capitol Hill, the seat of the National Legislature to draw lawmakers' attention to the prevailing situation that spans few weeks.

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They sang motivational songs, chanted slogans and danced irrespective of the heavy down pour of rain. Among the protesting students were very young kids, with some of them expressing disappointment in the situation that got them to the streets.

The students protest comes amid MCSS teachers refusal to return to their classrooms amid demands for the payment of outstanding salary arrears and concerns over compensation based on their academic qualifications.

The teachers' go-slow action has disrupted academic activities and sparked protests by students demanding the government's immediate intervention to restore normal teaching and learning.

Hundreds of MCSS students, dressed in their school uniforms, took to the streets for the second time in one week, calling on their teachers to return to the classrooms.

The students said they were frustrated by the continued absence of teachers and feared that the situation could further affect their education.

"We leave our homes and come to school to learn, but when we get to campus, we do not learn anything," the students complained during the protest.

They called on the Government of Liberia to urgently intervene in the matter and ensure that teachers resume their duties so students can continue their education without further disruption.

The protest disrupted traffic for hours around the Capitol Bypass and Red Light areas, as students chanted slogans, including "We want teachers," to draw attention to their concerns.

The demonstration has raised concerns among members of the public about the impact of the ongoing dispute on students' academic progress and the wider education system.

The teachers are reportedly demanding the payment of salary arrears they claim the government owes them. They are also calling for their salaries to reflect their academic credentials, an arrangement they say has not been properly implemented.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia says it has placed 201 volunteer teachers on the government payroll, changing their status to employees. According to the government, the latest move brings the total number of volunteer teachers placed on the payroll to 409.

However, it remains unclear whether the government's latest action will help resolve the teachers' grievances and bring the student protests to an end.

As of the time of publication, the teachers had not publicly commented on the latest student demonstrations or indicated when they would return to their classrooms.

The situation continues to leave students caught in the middle of a dispute over teachers, with many calling for a swift resolution to prevent further disruption to their education.

As part of the protest, student representatives submitted a petition to members of the House of Representatives at the Capitol Building, outlining their concerns and demanding urgent intervention to resolve the situation.

Nimba County District #2 Representative Nya Flomo and Montserrado County District #8 Representative Prince Toles, Chairman of the House Committee on Claims and Petitions, reportedly assured the students that efforts would be made to address the matter swiftly.

The petition outlines four major demands: the fulfillment of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the government, the dismissal of MCSS Assistant Superintendent Emmanuel Kyne Robertson, protection of students from administrative and political disputes, and an increase in the MCSS budget to improve school facilities and learning conditions.

Recall that the Monrovia Consolidated School System Students' Union (MCSS-SU) Monday gave the Government of Liberia a 24-hour ultimatum to address the ongoing teachers' strike and resolve several administrative and infrastructural challenges affecting public schools in Monrovia.

MCSS-SU President Sekou V. Siryon announced the ultimatum Monday during a press conference held at William V. S. Tubman High School in Sinkor.

They demanded that the government fulfilled its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the MCSS, dismiss Assistant Superintendent Emmanuel Kyne Robertson, protect students from administrative disputes, and increase the system's budgetary allocation to improve learning conditions.

The action was in response to ongoing go-slow by the MCSS Teachers Association (MCSSTA), which has reportedly raised concerns over unpaid salaries, the placement of volunteer teachers on the government payroll, and poor working conditions.

The disruption has affected regular classroom activities, leaving thousands of students without consistent instruction and raising concerns about the academic calendar and the quality of education in public schools.

They argued that fulfilling the agreement is necessary to resolve the current situation and restore normal academic activities.

The union said students have already lost valuable instructional time because of the ongoing disagreement and should not continue to suffer as a result of unresolved issues between the government and teachers.

"Students cannot continue to sit at home or attend school without receiving the education they deserve while time keeps running out," the union stated.

The students' leadership maintained that the government and relevant education authorities must take urgent steps to resolve the outstanding concerns and ensure that students return to regular classroom activities.

In addition to its demands concerning the teachers' strike, the students' union is called for the immediate dismissal of Assistant Superintendent Emmanuel Kyne Robertson over allegations of conduct it says has contributed to instability within the school system.

According to the union's statement, Robertson allegedly incited students, disrupted classes, and threatened students amid disagreements involving school administrators.

The union further alleged that individuals were sent to attack its president, although the statement did not provide additional details about the alleged incident.

The students' leadership argued that the allegations warrant his removal from office to help restore peace and stability within the MCSS.

However, Robertson's response to the allegations was not included in the union's statement. The claims remain allegations and could not be independently verified from the information provided.

The MCSS-SU also expressed concern over disagreements among school administrators, warning that students must not be used as instruments in internal disputes or political disagreements.

The union called on education authorities and school administrators to prioritize students' welfare and academic development rather than allow administrative conflicts to interfere with teaching and learning.

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It emphasized that students need qualified teachers, functional classrooms, a peaceful learning environment, and access to quality education.

The union warned that continued disputes among school authorities could further undermine academic activities and affect students' ability to complete the school year successfully.

The students' union is also requesting an increase in the government's budgetary allocation to the MCSS to support school renovations, improve facilities, and create better learning conditions for students.

While acknowledging ongoing renovation work at Boatswain Junior and Senior High School, G.W. Gibson Senior High School, and Matilda Newport Junior High School, the union said several other public schools continue to face infrastructural challenges that require urgent attention.

The students' leadership maintained that additional funding is necessary to address the system's needs and ensure that schools provide a suitable environment for teaching and learning.

The union's demand comes amid broader concerns about the condition of public school facilities and the resources available to support students and teachers.

The MCSS-SU said its decision to issue the ultimatum followed efforts to pursue dialogue and peaceful engagement with the relevant authorities.

However, the union warned that its willingness to engage in dialogue should not be interpreted as a lack of determination to defend students' interests.

It stated that if the government fails to take concrete steps within the 24-hour period, its leadership will consult the broader student body through the appropriate decision-making structures to determine the next course of action.