Namibia: City Calls On Local Artists to Beautify Electrical Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has launched a new public art initiative aimed at transforming everyday electrical infrastructure into cultural landmarks across the capital.

The initiative, titled 'Powering Windhoek Through Art: Public Art Programme', invites local visual artists to submit original design proposals to decorate municipal installations, including pillar boxes, stubbies and distribution station buildings.

According to the municipality, the project seeks to enhance the city's visual appeal while celebrating its cultural heritage, community identity and creative diversity. Beyond urban beautification and tourism, the programme aims to foster civic pride, promote local talent and build more inclusive public spaces.

The call is open to local artists aged 18 and older from diverse backgrounds and artistic disciplines.

Applicants are expected to submit site-specific designs that reflect the identity, history, environment and aspirations of Windhoek.

Applications for the programme close on 16 November. Detailed guidelines and application procedures are available in the official call for artists notice issued by the municipality.

The city notes that the success of the initiative relies heavily on community support and stewardship. Municipal authorities have appealed to residents to cooperate with pa