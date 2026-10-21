Kenya: ODM Leader Oburu Discharged After a Fortnight in Hospital

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has been discharged from Nairobi Hospital after a fortnight-long admission that triggered speculation about his health and absence from public engagements.

The Siaya Senator was reportedly admitted on October 4 and left the facility on October 19, bringing to an end a hospital stay that drew public interest as Kenyans sought updates on his condition.

Oburu's last public appearance was on October 15, when he marked his 83rd birthday in hospital. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a message shared on social media, the veteran politician reflected on the coincidence of their birthdays and the loss of his brother, describing their relationship as a bond that remained strong despite Raila's death.

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"Today, October 15th, is far more than just a date on the calendar; it is a sacred intersection of life and eternity," Oburu wrote.

He said the fact that he was born on the same date that Raila died held a profound personal meaning for him.

"To have been born on this day and for you to have departed on this same date is a divine testament to the invisible thread that binds our souls," he said.

Oburu added that the loss had not severed the connection between the two brothers, whose political and personal lives were closely intertwined for decades.

"As I mark the anniversary of my birth, I carry your spirit within mine, bound by a shared journey that transcends time and an eternal connection that death has no power to break," he added.

Odinga hit back at those who speculated about his health and whereabouts during his prolonged absence from public life, insisting that he was entitled to keep his medical condition private.

Making his first public appearance in a long time while speaking from hospital on 15th October , the Siaya Senator expressed disappointment with those who had questioned his absence, accusing some of making sarcastic remarks about his illness.

Oburu said his condition was not unusual and did not warrant the speculation that had surrounded his whereabouts.

"I've been sick like any other Kenyan can be sick, and like any other human being can be sick," he said.

He also had a message for those he accused of being happy about his illness, asking God to help them.

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"And even those who are saying, who are happy that I'm sick, those who are sarcastic about it, may the Lord help them. May the Lord help them," he said.

The ODM leader maintained that his decision to stay away from public engagements while unwell did not mean he was required to explain his medical condition to the public.

"Sickness is not public. I have no obligation whatsoever to announce my sickness. Nobody has an obligation to announce or make public their illness," he stated.

Oburu directly addressed the rumours surrounding his prolonged absence, assuring the public that he was alive and on the road to recovery, although he was yet to regain full health.

"Those spreading rumours about me, here I am!" he declared.

He added: "So, if I did not make public my illness, or it was not known to some people where I was, they should know here I am, and I'm in one piece. And I'm not quite well, but I think I'm on the way there."

His discharge comes as ODM continues to navigate a major leadership transition following Raila's death, with Oburu assuming the party leadership at a critical point in its political future.

The party is also confronting questions about its direction and electoral strategy as political formations take shape ahead of the 2027 General Election.