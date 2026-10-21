Rwanda: Use Social Media to Build Skills, ICT Minister Tells Youth

The Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire urged young people to use social media and online platforms to acquire digital skills and improve their chances of securing jobs, warning that technology is changing how work is done across different sectors.

Speaking during the #MeetThePresident engagement at BK Arena on Wednesday, October 21, the Minister said young people needed to take advantage of learning opportunities available online rather than use digital platforms mainly for entertainment or comparing their lives with those of others.

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"You were born at a time when technology is used everywhere, and you should know how to make use of it,," Ingabire said during the event that attracted 10,000 people for an interaction with President Kagame.

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"Digital tools could improve productivity across professions, including agriculture, tailoring and other businesses.

"Technology should not be viewed as relevant only to people working in the ICT sector, but as a tool that could help workers in different fields solve problems, improve their output and identify new business opportunities."

Ingabire said Rwanda's development ambitions depended partly on increasing productivity while ensuring that businesses could expand and employ more people.

Ingabire challenged young people to consider how technology could help them improve the way they work, create opportunities and prepare for changes in the labour market.

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"Technology goes hand in hand with innovation. You look at where the problems are and use technology to solve them," she said.

The minister also called the youth to make continuous learning part of their daily routines, noting that they did not necessarily need to return to formal education to acquire new skills.

She encouraged young people to use the internet to acquire skills that would remain relevant as technology transforms their respective professions, rather than spending their time posting pictures and comparing themselves with others on social media.

She noted that employers are increasingly paying attention to candidates' online behaviour and activities, urging young people to use digital platforms to acquire knowledge, develop practical skills and improve their employability.

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The minister also cautioned against comparing personal circumstances with the achievements displayed on social media, noting that people often show their successes without revealing the struggles behind them.

"You may see someone who appears to have built a house within six months without knowing how they earned the money or what they went through to achieve it," Ingabire said.

"Comparing yourself with them can affect your mental well-being, leaving you wondering why you have not achieved the same and pushing you towards shortcuts."

Rather than becoming discouraged by such displays or seeking shortcuts to wealth, she urged young people to focus on their own development and use technology to identify opportunities, solve problems and improve their prospects.