Rwanda: Masengesho Wins Gold At African Cycling Championship

21 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Rwandan cyclist Yvonne Masengesho claimed gold as Team Rwanda made a winning start to the 2026 CAC Road Cycling African Championships in Kenya on Wednesday, October 21.

The 18-year-old clocked 15 minutes and 37.19 seconds to win the women's junior individual time trial (ITT) over 10.2 kilometres.

Egypt's Joudy El Sayed finished second, three seconds behind Masengesho, while Ethiopia's Rahel Gimbato claimed bronze, crossing the finish line 31 seconds after the Rwandan.

Masengesho's victory marked an impressive start for Team Rwanda, which sent 28 riders to compete at the continental championships across several age categories, including youth (U17), junior (U19), under-23 and elite.

The opening day also features the men's junior ITT over 20.4km, with Rwanda represented by Brian Ishimwe and Yassin Niyonkuru.

Jazilla Mwamikazi will compete in the women's under-23 ITT over 20.4km, while Xaverine Nirere will represent Rwanda in the women's elite race covering 30.6km.

In the men's elite category, Shemu Nsengiyumva and Eric Muhoza will take on a 40.8km course as Rwanda looks to add to its medal tally on the opening day.

Women's junior ITT results

  1. Yvonne Masengesho (Rwanda) -- 15:37.19
  2. Joudy El Sayed (Egypt) -- +0:03
  3. Rahel Gimbato (Ethiopia) -- +0:31
  4. Madison Bateson (South Africa)-- +0:41
  5. Catalina Lamers (South Africa)-- +0:44

Read the original article on New Times.

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