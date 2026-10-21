Rwanda: Reg, APR Continue to Dominate to Reach Zone 5 Quarter-Finals

Rwandan sides APR and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) maintained their unbeaten runs in the group phase of the Women's Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone 5 qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

APR, two-time bronze medalists, and REG, the zone's silver medalists, continued their impressive campaigns after four days of action. The two teams will now face Burundi's Dynamo and hosts Vijana BC, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Kenya's KPA will face compatriots Equity Hawks in an all-Kenyan quarter-final, while Les Hippos will take on another Tanzanian side, Fox Divas.

REG thrash Dynamo to maintain unbeaten run

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REG delivered another commanding performance, thrashing winless Burundian side Dynamo 103-55 to become the second team in the tournament, after APR, to score at least 100 points in a game.

REG established their dominance from the outset, restricting Dynamo to just 10 points in the opening quarter while scoring 27 to take a commanding lead.

Dynamo attempted to regroup in the second quarter but were still outscored 26-17, leaving them with a 26-point deficit at half-time.

REG effectively sealed the victory with a dominant 34-8 third quarter before easing off in the final period, which they won 20-16.

Destiney Philoxy led REG's scoring with 22 points, while Kristina King delivered an outstanding all-round performance, recording a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Kadidia Maiga also registered a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds. King came close to a triple-double, falling three steals short.

Kayana Traylor added 16 points, while Delicia Washington contributed 14 as REG recorded another emphatic victory.

APR hand Les Hippos first defeat to top Group B

Yacine Diop and Jessica Jackson inspired APR to a commanding 95-76 victory over Les Hippos in a clash that determined the Group B leaders.

The win extended APR's unbeaten run to three games, securing top spot in the group ahead of the knockout stages.

Diop led the way with 27 points in just under 31 minutes, shooting three of five from beyond the arc. She also contributed seven rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing a triple-double.

Jackson recorded a double-double of her own, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds, alongside five assists. Eleuteria Lhavanguane added 14 points, while Violette Uwimpuhwe chipped in with 13.

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Under coach Julian Martinez, APR dominated the contest, leading for 39 minutes and 13 seconds without ever trailing.

The victory handed Les Hippos their first defeat of the tournament in Kibaha, leaving the Burundian side to finish second in the Group B standings ahead of the quarter-finals.