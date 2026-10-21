Malawi: Chipungu Launches K300m Health Post Project in Luchenza

Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu on Wednesday launched the construction of a health post in Namisonga Ward in Luchenza Municipality, a project valued at more than K300 million and aimed at improving access to healthcare services.

The project is being implemented under the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF) and is expected to bring essential health services closer to communities in the ward.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Chipungu said the facility would help strengthen healthcare delivery in the municipality by providing modern and accessible medical services.

The health post will comprise a waiting area, immunisation room, diagnosis room, postnatal room, treatment room and a solar storage room.

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Chipungu also announced an incentive programme to promote cancer awareness and early detection among women in the municipality.

He pledged a cash reward to wards that register the highest number of women for cancer screening, saying the initiative is aimed at encouraging more women to take proactive steps in protecting their health.

"We want to see more women accessing cancer screening services so that cases can be detected and treated early," he said.

The minister said the health project is being implemented in partnership with Butterfly as part of broader efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve service delivery.

He expressed confidence that the new facility would ease challenges faced by residents in accessing essential health services and contribute to better health outcomes in the area.

Chipungu said government remains committed to investing in community-based development projects that directly improve people's lives.