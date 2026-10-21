Kenya: Sakaja Sacks Mosiria Days After Governor Bid

21 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has removed outspoken county chief officer Geoffrey Mosiria from his citizen engagement role, days after he declared his intention to challenge his boss for the governor's seat in the 2027 General Election.

The changes, contained in a circular dated Wednesday, October 21, 2026, reassign responsibilities previously handled by Mosiria to another senior county official.

County Secretary and Head of Public Service Machel Waikenda announced that Zipporah Njeri Mwangi would take up the additional responsibility of acting Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, alongside her existing City Culture, Arts and Tourism duties.

The circular stated that the changes would take effect immediately. However, it did not directly name Mosiria or give a reason for the changes.

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The reshuffle also affected two other senior officers, with Samuel Njogu designated to lead Mobility and Godfrey Akumali retaining Housing and Urban Renewal while taking up acting responsibility for Lands.

The changes come just days after Mosiria publicly announced his intention to contest the Nairobi governorship in 2027, putting him on a potential collision course with Sakaja, who is expected to seek a second term.

On October 11, Mosiria declared his ambition during a church service at Jesus Is Alive Ministries in Nairobi, where he presented his experience in county administration as the foundation for his leadership bid.

"If you want change in Nairobi, Mosiria is the change. I will fix this city," he said, branding himself "Mr Fix It".

Mosiria argued that his experience in health, environment and citizen engagement had prepared him to lead the capital.

Mosiria previously served in the environment docket, where he became known for publicised enforcement operations targeting activities he considered harmful to the city's cleanliness and order.

In November 2025, he was moved from the environment department to Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in changes announced by Sakaja.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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