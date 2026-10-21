Botswana: Lebone and Angel Dominate Cat Under-14 Circuit

Gaborone — Botswana's rising tennis stars, Lebone Tlape and Angel Chakanyuka, have made a clean sweep of the singles and doubles titles at the two legs of the World Tennis/African Tennis Under-14 tournaments held in Gaborone.

The two players won both singles and doubles titles across the first and second legs of the continental Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Under-14 Circuit.

In the boys' singles, Lebone claimed his second continental CAT Under-14 Circuit title after defeating Kenya's Maina Olembo 6-4, 7-6(2) in the final.

He continued his impressive run by partnering with Francesco Brink to win the boys' doubles title. The pair defeated Olembo and Zimbabwe's Tinevimbo Chinamo 6-1, 6-3.

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In the girls' singles, Angel maintained her fine form, defeating Zimbabwe's Chloe Hayes 6-0, 6-4 to claim her second continental Under-14 singles title.

She then partnered with Reene Sebego in the girls' doubles, where they defeated fellow competitors Camila Seetso and Anotidaishe Chinyanga to secure the championship.

Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) Vice President Nonofo Othusitse said the association was pleased with the players' performances, noting that local competitors had delivered exceptional results throughout both legs. He said Botswana players had won the boys' and girls' singles and doubles titles across the two consecutive tournaments.

Othusitse also expressed satisfaction with Botswana's successful hosting of the two legs of the CAT Under-14 Circuit in Gaborone.

He said the tournaments brought together some of the continent's most promising young tennis players, providing a valuable platform for competition, development and international exposure.

"While we celebrate these performances, we also want to appreciate the sponsors of the event who have ensured it has been hosted over the past three years. These are Senn Foods and Spar.

We also want to appreciate the parents, especially Mrs Brink, who has played a pivotal role in ensuring the association receives support for the events over the past three years," he said.

BOPA