Botswana: MP Proposes Sign Language As Official Language

Mochudi — Introduction of sign language as the country's third official language could promote inclusivity and improve communication between hearing and deaf members of society, Kgatleng Central MP, Mr Mpho Morolong has asserted.

Speaking at a kgotla meeting at Ntshinoge Ward in Mochudi recently, Mr Morolong said the proposal formed part of ongoing policy initiatives aimed at addressing communication barriers faced by people who relied on sign language.

He noted that several countries have already taken steps to recognise sign language officially, adding that Botswana should consider adopting a similar approach to ensure that deaf people were not excluded from public discourse and essential information.

Mr Morolong said the inability of most people to communicate in sign language made it difficult for them to interact with the deaf, particularly during emergencies when effective communication could be critical.

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He emphasised that sign language was not the property of any single country, but a means of communication that could benefit people across national boundaries.

The MP further observed that people with hearing impairment were often disadvantaged during community gatherings, including kgotla meetings, where information was predominantly conveyed through spoken communication.

He said introducing sign language in schools would be an important starting point, adding that the initiative could also create employment opportunities for people with sign language skills.

Mr Morolong acknowledge that he had not consulted his constituents before raising the proposal as a motion in the previous Parliament sitting where it was adopted, therefore apologised for the omission.

He urged members of the public to participate in discussions surrounding the initiative, saying community engagement would help facilitate its implementation.

Also, he announced that he intended to take the motion to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum, where he would advocate for member states to consider recognising sign language as a third official language.

Meanwhile, community member, Mr Molefhe Morokotso welcomed the proposal, saying it would address longstanding communication challenges faced by deaf people in the community.

Mr Morokotso, however, called on public officials to make greater use of Setswana when communicating with residents, noting that many people understood the local language better than English.

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He said the overreliance on English prevented some community members from accessing important information, despite their right to participate in public affairs.

Another resident, Ms Bontle Segokgo, also welcomed the proposed introduction of sign language but urged leaders to consider the information needs of elderly people, particularly those without access to social media.

Ms Segokgo stressed that relying on digital platforms to disseminate information risked excluding older members of the community who depended on other channels of communication.

Ms Dineo Radikolo similarly expressed support for the proposal, saying it would benefit the many people in the community who communicate primarily through sign language.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Morolong acknowledged the need for public officials to communicate more effectively in Setswana and pledged to convey the community's concerns to the relevant officials.

Addressing the issue of information accessibility, he revealed that plans were underway to establish a community radio station, Sedibelo FM.

He said the necessary arrangements for the station were in place, with a suitable venue remaining a key requirement before the project could proceed.

The station is expected to provide an additional platform for disseminating information, particularly to residents who do not have access to social media.

BOPA